Fred Vasseur has admitted Ferrari may have underestimated the challenge facing Lewis Hamilton upon his arrival at the team.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton has endured an underwhelming and difficult start to life at Ferrari since completing his blockbuster winter transfer after spending 12 years with Mercedes.

Hamilton has struggled to adapt to Ferrari’s 2025 F1 car and has been outclassed by teammate Charles Leclerc. A sprint pole position and victory in China provided a rare high for Hamilton, who is yet to score a grand prix podium in 14 races in red.

And Ferrari team principal Vasseur has acknowledged both he and Hamilton probably underestimated the difficulty of the 40-year-old Briton’s adaptation.

"I think perhaps that we underestimate the challenge for Lewis at the beginning of the season," Vasseur told F1.com.

"He spent almost 10 years with McLaren and then 10 years with Mercedes - that’s almost 20 years with Mercedes in the same environment.

"It was a huge change for Lewis in terms of culture, in terms of people around him, in terms of software, in terms of car, in terms of every single topic was a big change, perhaps that we underestimate this, Lewis and myself.

“But I'm very, very pleased because the last four or five races he was back into the pace.”

Has the summer break come at the right time for Hamilton?

Hamilton cut a hugely downbeat figure after a poor performance at the Hungarian Grand Prix saw him finish outside of the points at the Hungaroring for the first time in his career.

On a weekend he could only qualify and finish 12th, Hamilton declared himself “useless” before suggesting that Ferrari should “probably change driver”.

Hamilton’s cryptic comments have prompted speculation about his F1 future.

Asked whether he will definitely be returning to the Dutch Gand Prix when the F1 season resumes following a three-week summer break in August, Hamilton simply replied: “I look forward to coming back. Hopefully, I’ll be back.”

Before the weekend had begun, Hamilton said “there will be some tears” fro him during the August break as he reflects on what has been a challenging first campaign with Ferrari.

"The last god knows how many seasons have been hard in their own way. This one has definitely been the most intense one, I would say, just from a work perspective,” Hamilton said.

"Integrating into a new culture and into a new team. It's not gone smoothly in all areas, and it's been a real battle.

"I definitely need to get away and recharge, be around the kids, laugh, let go. I'm sure there'll be some tears at some point and I think that's really healthy."