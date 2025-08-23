Prospect who was 0.069s behind Oscar Piastri “deserves a place in F1”

David Coulthard has thrown his weight behind an F1 hopeful who he insists deserves a race seat.

McLaren driver Alex Dunne, from Ireland, impressed hugely when he drove in a practice session at the F1 Austrian Grand Prix.

In Lando Norris’ car, Dunne was just 0.069s behind Oscar Piastri, the F1 drivers’ championship leader. Dunne was fourth in that session, his debut in the top series.

“I know he’s the real deal. I know that he is super impressive,” Coulthard told the Indo Sport podcast.

“I know that he has caught the attention - not only of McLaren, for whom he is a part of their programme - but of other people in te sport.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“He has got an edge to him. It’s exciting.

“He deserves a place in Formula 1.

“You get one opportunity in Formula 1, very often, to make an impression. And he made an impression.”

McLaren urged to 'loan' Alex Dunne out

Alex Dunne

Dunne, aged 19, is racing in Formula 2 this season and sits fifth in the championship at the summer break stage.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

He won races in Bahrain and Imola before impressing in a McLaren F1 car.

His pace in FP1 at the Austrian Grand Prix in June was so hot that Karun Chandhok thought he should be considered for a Cadillac race seat in 2026.

“If I was Cadillac, I’d sign one experienced driver which leaves Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez as the ones with recent experience,” Chandhok said.

“Then I’d go for one young hotshot - an Alex Dunne or a Felipe Drugovich or a Fred Vesti.”

McLaren might not want to let their young star go.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Chandhok theorised that they could ‘loan him out’ for a 2026 race seat elsewhere while also keeping him in their long-term plans.

"Based on everything he's shown – he's leading the F2 championship, they've seen potential in testing, and we’re now seeing it publicly,” Chandhok said.

"You want to find him a seat somewhere to build up some racing experience. I'd be trying to get him a deal somewhere else for a period of time.

"Farm him out, have him on some sort of tether that they can pull him back in, in the way Mercedes did with George Russell in the past."