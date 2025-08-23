Prospect who was 0.069s behind Oscar Piastri “deserves a place in F1”

David Coulthard calls for teenager to receive F1 race seat

Oscar Piastri
Oscar Piastri

David Coulthard has thrown his weight behind an F1 hopeful who he insists deserves a race seat.

McLaren driver Alex Dunne, from Ireland, impressed hugely when he drove in a practice session at the F1 Austrian Grand Prix.

In Lando Norris’ car, Dunne was just 0.069s behind Oscar Piastri, the F1 drivers’ championship leader. Dunne was fourth in that session, his debut in the top series.

“I know he’s the real deal. I know that he is super impressive,” Coulthard told the Indo Sport podcast.

“I know that he has caught the attention - not only of McLaren, for whom he is a part of their programme - but of other people in te sport.

“He has got an edge to him. It’s exciting.

“He deserves a place in Formula 1.

“You get one opportunity in Formula 1, very often, to make an impression. And he made an impression.”

McLaren urged to 'loan' Alex Dunne out

Alex Dunne
Alex Dunne

Dunne, aged 19, is racing in Formula 2 this season and sits fifth in the championship at the summer break stage.

He won races in Bahrain and Imola before impressing in a McLaren F1 car.

His pace in FP1 at the Austrian Grand Prix in June was so hot that Karun Chandhok thought he should be considered for a Cadillac race seat in 2026.

“If I was Cadillac, I’d sign one experienced driver which leaves Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez as the ones with recent experience,” Chandhok said.

“Then I’d go for one young hotshot - an Alex Dunne or a Felipe Drugovich or a Fred Vesti.”

McLaren might not want to let their young star go.

Chandhok theorised that they could ‘loan him out’ for a 2026 race seat elsewhere while also keeping him in their long-term plans.

"Based on everything he's shown – he's leading the F2 championship, they've seen potential in testing, and we’re now seeing it publicly,” Chandhok said.

"You want to find him a seat somewhere to build up some racing experience. I'd be trying to get him a deal somewhere else for a period of time.

"Farm him out, have him on some sort of tether that they can pull him back in, in the way Mercedes did with George Russell in the past."

In this article

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

IndyCar Results
Alex Palou takes pole and ruins David Malukas' day - 2025 IndyCar Milwaukee 250 qualifying results
34m ago
David Malukas had his day ruined by Alex Palou who took pole.
MotoGP News
Francesco Bagnaia 13th: “Difficult day, difficult moment"
1h ago
Francesco Bagnaia, 2025 Hungarian MotoGP
MotoGP News
Pedro Acosta rages at Fabio Quartararo after Hungary MotoGP sprint chaos
2h ago
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2025 Hungarian MotoGP
MotoGP News
Alex Marquez laments “not our best day” at Hungarian MotoGP: “Too many mistakes”
2h ago
Alex Marquez, 2025 MotoGP Hungarian Grand Prix, pit lane. Credit: Gold and Goose.
IndyCar
2025 IndyCar Milwaukee Mile 250 qualifying LIVE UPDATES!
2h ago
2025 IndyCar Milwaukee Mile 250 qualifying LIVE UPDATES!

More News

IndyCar Results
"The team is ready to rock": Josef Newgarden tops IndyCar Practice One in Milwaukee
3h ago
Josef Newgarden set the fastest lap time in Practice One at Milwaukee.
MotoGP News
Enea Bastianini punished for Hungarian Sprint clash, despite ride-height claim
3h ago
Enea Bastianini, 2025 Hungarian MotoGP
MotoGP News
Franco Morbidelli: Hungarian MotoGP Sprint podium “tastes really good”
3h ago
Franco Morbidelli, 2025 MotoGP Hungarian Grand Prix, Sprint podium. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
Prospect who was 0.069s behind Oscar Piastri “deserves a place in F1”
4h ago
Oscar Piastri
MotoGP News
Fabio Di Giannantonio hints at major changes before Hungarian MotoGP Sprint podium
4h ago
Fabio Di Giannantonio, 2025 MotoGP Hungarian Grand Prix, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.