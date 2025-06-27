Alex Dunne put forward as possible Cadillac driver after shining in FP1 outing

Ex-F1 driver Karun Chandhok believes Alex Dunne should be in the running to be one of Cadillac’s drivers next year.

Cadillac are joining the 2026 F1 grid as the 11th team.

The American car manufacturer haven’t yet decided their driver line-up.

Reports ahead of this Austrian Grand Prix have suggested Valtteri Bottas is the favourite to take one of those seats.

Sergio Perez is also in the frame, particularly if Cadillac want to sign two experienced drivers.

If Cadillac favour youth, they have several exciting options.

One could be Dunne, who currently leads the FIA Formula 2 championship - F1’s main junior series.

Dunne is part of the McLaren junior programme and impressed during first practice at the Red Bull Ring.

The Irishman stepped in for Lando Norris in FP1 and set the fourth-fastest time of the session.

Speaking after FP2, Chandhok was asked who he would sign as Cadillac team boss.

Chandhok feels Cadillac should opt for one experienced driver - Bottas or Perez - and then a “young hotshot” such as Dunne or Felipe Drugovich.

“The drivers are just the last cog in the wheel,” Chandhok said.

“If I was Cadillac, I’d sign one experienced driver which leaves Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez as the ones with recent experience.

“Then I’d go for one young hotshot - an Alex Dunne or a Felipe Drugovich or a Fred Vesti. Someone like that. Take a punt on them and see what they can do.”

Cadillac rule out British GP announcement

Cadillac team principal Graeme Lowdon has ruled out announcing a driver signing at next weekend’s British Grand Prix.

Autosport claimed that Cadillac are close to announcing their first driver for 2026 but Lowdon batted away that suggestion.

“We are advancing discussions with a number of drivers,” Lowdon explained.

“We won’t be announcing anything at Silverstone. I would say to watch this space.

“In terms of selecting the drivers there is a mix of skills.

“We are out of sync with the other teams. We have got time. We can spend that time making sure that, when we do announce the driver line-up, it will be the right one. We hope the fans will be excited by it.”