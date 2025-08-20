Cadillac near Valtteri Bottas deal, "F1 drivers the least of their problems"

Valtteri Bottas looks set to return to the grid in 2026 with Cadillac, but Ralf Schumacher has warned the new F1 team that their driver line-up is the “least of their problems.”

The rumour mill has been sent into overdrive over the past six months following F1's announcement that Cadillac will be joining the grid in 2026 as the 11th team.

The American outfit have been busy preparing for their debut season, but they’ve yet to announce their 2026 F1 driver line-up.

Bottas, who is currently not on the grid after being replaced at Sauber by Gabriel Bortoleto, has been heavily linked with a return to the sport full-time with Cadillac.

It’s been reported by R365 and Formula.hu that Cadillac have made Bottas their first driver signing.

The 10-time grand prix winner has remained active in the F1 paddock as Mercedes’ test and reserve driver.

Bottas has also acted as a mentor to Kimi Antonelli during his rookie campaign.

The identity of Bottas’ teammate at Cadillac is still unclear, though.

However, all signs point towards Sergio Perez’s sensational return to the sport as Bottas' teammate.

In an interview with BILD, Schumacher pointed out that Cadillac’s driver line-up should be the least of their priorities as they embark on the enormous challenge of joining the pinnacle of motorsport.

“The drivers are the least of their problems,” Schumacher said.

“They only have 400 people – and they have to build an entire team. It’s extremely ambitious.

“I’m looking forward to it, but it will be a huge sporting challenge. Will they rise like a phoenix from the ashes? Or will they stay grounded?”

The drivers Cadillac are set to snub

With Valtteri Bottas set to join the team, Cadillac have snubbed a host of other drivers.

Perez is currently the favourite to be Bottas’ teammate next year, potentially forming an all-veteran line up.

Mick Schumacher was a potential candidate to join Cadillac, and the German revealed earlier this year that talks were “positive.”

Schumacher has been off the grid since 2022 but has since held roles at Mercedes and Alpine.

Mick Schumacher

With Cadillac seemingly no longer an option, Schumacher’s hopes of returning to the grid full-time seem to be over.

Schumacher is currently racing for Alpine in the World Endurance Championship.

Staying in WEC will be Schumacher’s best bet for a successful motorsport career.

Felipe Drugovich’s chances of finally getting an F1 opportunity have taken a major blow.

The 2022 Formula 2 champion has been waiting on the sidelines as Aston Martin’s test and reserve driver.

Like Schumacher, Drugovich will have to focus on Endurance racing, rather than a chance in F1.

Frederik Vesti was also named by Graeme Lowdon in an interview on the High Performance Podcast earlier this year.

Vesti is part of the Mercedes family, but Cadillac reportedly never seriously considered him.

Lowdon also mentioned Arvid Linblad, who will likely step up to F1 with Racing Bulls next year.

American IndyCar star Colton Herta was also mentioned, but an ongoing issue with him obtaining his super licence has meant he’s not been in the frame.

Herta will continue to focus on IndyCar over the coming years.

