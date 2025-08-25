Rubens Barrichello backs Lewis Hamilton to win F1 races with Ferrari

Former Formula 1 star Rubens Barrichello is confident that Lewis Hamilton will be able to emerge from his current slump and win races with Ferrari.

Hamilton is going through one of his toughest periods in F1, with a difficult qualifying session in Hungary last time out prompting him to brand himself “useless” in a TV interview.

The remark summed up a tough first half of the 2025 season, with his high-profile move from Mercedes to Ferrari having yielded just a single sprint race win and no grand prix podiums so far.

However, Barrichello, who raced for Ferrari between 2000 and 2005, believes the Briton can still perform at the very best at the age of 40.

"He is a super driver that deserves everything that he has conquered in the past," Barrichello told Mirror Sport.

“It is not now that he has forgotten how to drive.”

The 53-year-old added that he is “absolutely sure” Hamilton can score race wins with Ferrari if the Scuderia is able to produce a strong car for the new ruleset in 2026.

Barichello’s remarks coincide with his own return to championship-winning form, having clinched the NASCAR Brazil Series title over the weekend with victory in his home race at Sao Paulo.

Barrichello and Hamilton, now a seven-time world champion, shared the F1 grid between 2007 and 2011.

Barrichello scored his last F1 win at the 2009 Italian Grand Prix after overhauling polesitter Hamilton on a one-stop strategy. Hamilton crashed out of the race on the final lap while chasing Barrichello's Brawn GP teammate Jenson Button for second position.

