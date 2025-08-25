Rubens Barrichello backs Lewis Hamilton to win F1 races with Ferrari

Ex-Ferrari ace Rubens Barrichello believes Lewis Hamilton has what it takes to win in red.

Rubens Barrichello
Rubens Barrichello
© XPB Images

Former Formula 1 star Rubens Barrichello is confident that Lewis Hamilton will be able to emerge from his current slump and win races with Ferrari.

Hamilton is going through one of his toughest periods in F1, with a difficult qualifying session in Hungary last time out prompting him to brand himself “useless” in a TV interview.

The remark summed up a tough first half of the 2025 season, with his high-profile move from Mercedes to Ferrari having yielded just a single sprint race win and no grand prix podiums so far.

However, Barrichello, who raced for Ferrari between 2000 and 2005, believes the Briton can still perform at the very best at the age of 40.

"He is a super driver that deserves everything that he has conquered in the past," Barrichello told Mirror Sport.

“It is not now that he has forgotten how to drive.”

The 53-year-old added that he is “absolutely sure” Hamilton can score race wins with Ferrari if the Scuderia is able to produce a strong car for the new ruleset in 2026.

Barichello’s remarks coincide with his own return to championship-winning form, having clinched the NASCAR Brazil Series title over the weekend with victory in his home race at Sao Paulo.

Barrichello and Hamilton, now a seven-time world champion, shared the F1 grid between 2007 and 2011.

Barrichello scored his last F1 win at the 2009 Italian Grand Prix after overhauling polesitter Hamilton on a one-stop strategy. Hamilton crashed out of the race on the final lap while chasing Barrichello's Brawn GP teammate Jenson Button for second position.

Rachit Thukral
Journalist

Rachit joined the Crash.net team in 2025 with a primary focus on F1 and sportscar racing.

He previously served as a news editor at Motorsport.com, where he played a key role in the day-to-day editorial operations.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
Lewis Hamilton returns from F1 break: “We have to keep going, even when it’s difficult”
39m ago
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
MotoGP News
Yamaha confirms MotoGP race debut for V4 prototype
40m ago
Augusto Fernandez, 2025 Czech MotoGP
BSB Results
2025 British Superbikes: Cadwell Park - Race Results (2)
58m ago
Tommy Bridewell, BSB, 2025, Cadwell Park
MotoGP News
Aprilia reveals key change that has improved its form on its weakest MotoGP tracks
1h ago
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Hungarian MotoGP
F1 News
Red Bull reportedly considering shock move for IndyCar champion Alex Palou
1h ago
Alex Palou

More News

WSBK News
Yamaha reacts to Jonathan Rea's retirement: “Our journey didn’t play out as hoped”
2h ago
Jonathan Rea
MotoGP News
Explained: Why Enea Bastianini’s Hungary MotoGP penalty defence didn’t hold up
2h ago
Enea Bastianini, Tech3 KTM, 2025 Hungarian MotoGP
MotoGP News
“Incredible” Honda MotoGP progress hailed by Luca Marini
2h ago
Luca Marini, Honda Factory Racing, 2025 Hungarian MotoGP
F1 News
Oscar Piastri’s responds to comparisons with Fernando Alonso, Michael Schumacher
3h ago
Oscar Piastri, McLaren
WSBK News
Jonathan Rea announces WorldSBK retirement but "this isn't goodbye"
3h ago
Jonathan Rea