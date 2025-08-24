Rival F1 team tried to hijack Cadillac move for Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas

Cadillac are widely tipped to confirm Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas their F1 driver pairing.

The 11th team entering the Formula 1 grid next season could even announce their F1 2026 driver line-up before racing resumes at the Dutch Grand Prix next weekend.

But Cadillac reportedly had to fend off stiff competition to land the two drivers that they desired.

A rival F1 team attempted to make a last-gasp move for either Sergio Perez or Valtteri Bottas, which failed.

Alpine were the team who tried to scupper Cadillac’s plan, ESPN report.

Alpine were rejected by both Perez and Bottas after giving them the chance to jump in their car as the replacement for Franco Colapinto, the report claims.

Colapinto has been under-fire since he was thrown in as a replacement for Jack Doohan, given the nod by Flavio Briatore’s team. But his longer term stay has always been a mystery.

But Colapinto is now likely to race on because Alpine failed to secure Perez or Bottas.

Cadillac opt for Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas

Cadillac’s choice of drivers for their 2026 entry represents the two most experienced options.

They are getting a duo of F1 grand prix winners.

Perez was ditched by Red Bull at the end of last season after his inability to score points contributed to the team conceding the constructors’ championship to McLaren.

But the struggles of Liam Lawson and Yuki Tsunoda in the Red Bull, alongside Max Verstappen, have since shone a different light on Perez’s final season.

Bottas lost his seat with Sauber after failing a score a point all season in the slowest car.

He has rejoined Mercedes in a test and reserve role this year, but Toto Wolff has backed his case to return to racing.

Cadillac initially explained their plan to pair a veteran driver alongside a rookie.

They even toyed with the idea of an American driver to reflect their roots.

But despite being hit with a long list of candidates, it is widely reported that Cadillac have found an agreement with Perez and Bottas.

That leaves a queue of disappointed drivers who must search for a Plan B next year.