Martin Brundle predicts “frustrations” for Cadillac’s first F1 drivers

Martin Brundle's verdict on Cadillac signing Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas

Sergio Perez, Valtteri Bottas
Sergio Perez, Valtteri Bottas

Cadillac’s first F1 drivers could be set to endure some early difficulties.

Experienced duo Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas have finally been confirmed as the driver pairing for the 11th F1 team who will enter the sport next year.

The 2026 F1 driver line-up now has more clarity with the returns of veterans Perez and Bottas.

But Martin Brundle has words of caution among the excitement.

Martin Brundle's verdict on Cadillac F1 driver line-up

“That’s a great driver line up,” Brundle said.

“The team needs experience and direction in year one, and can’t afford to have rookies damaging cars when all the resources will be heavily stretched.

“They’ll probably have to park their early frustrations as the team gets up and running, especially with such a dramatic regulation reset.”

His son Alex Brundle commented: "From what I’m hearing about the program development and the challenge of the reg set for ‘26, I think this is the right call… for them. 

"From a sporting (F2 partisan) perspective, I’d love to see a youngster/USA Star get a shot. But I think the team will benefit from known quantities."

Cadillac are entering the grid amid the onset of the F1 2026 regulations, a huge rule overhaul.

It created an even playing field and an exciting time for every F1 team to try to build a dominant period.

All eyes will be on Cadillac to see how they fare in their first year, and how competitive they can be.

They have taken no chances with their driver line-up, opting for the most experienced duo on the free agency market.

Perez and Bottas are both grand prix winners with experience of competing at the top teams.

Bottas raced alongside Lewis Hamilton, during the Brit’s heyday, at Mercedes while Perez was in the second Red Bull while Max Verstappen won his drivers’ titles.

Both Perez and Bottas lost their F1 drives at the end of 2024 after underwhelming campaigns but it has not taken them long to come back.

Cadillac value their experience, leadership and technical acumen, they confirmed.

That means the senior leaders at the newest F1 team are confident putting the development of their project into the hands of Perez and Bottas.

As such, both drivers have been handed multi-year deals indicating Cadillac’s faith in them.

But Brundle has warned that, despite their massive combined experience, early glitches are inevitable.

And with the eyes of the F1 paddock, and the world, on Cadillac there will be immediate pressure to succeed.

A colossal name in car manufacturing has not entered the premier racing series to lag at the back of the grid.

Perez and Bottas will understand this, and are comfortable at front-running teams.

With the drivers finally signed on the dotted line, attention will now turn to Cadillac’s first F1 car and the performance expected of it.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
Cadillac to begin F1 testing, Sergio Perez "hasn't driven for a while!"
1h ago
Valtteri Bottas, Sergio Perez
WSBK Results
2025 WorldSBK Aragon Test Results (Tuesday)
1h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Hungarian WorldSBK, pit lane. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
I followed in Marc Marquez’s footsteps - but I need more belief
2h ago
David Alonso, Marc Marquez, Maximo Quiles, 2025 MotoGP Hungarian Grand Prix, parc ferme. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Pol Espargaro: “Not normal to see Pecco Bagnaia fighting against me”
2h ago
Pol Espargaro, Francesco Bagnaia, 2025 Hungarian MotoGP
F1 News
Sergio Perez vows Cadillac won't be at the back of F1 grid, but clock is ticking
2h ago
Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas

More News

MotoGP News
Jack Miller “apologised” to Yamaha boss for "patience" rant
2h ago
Jack Miller, 2025 MotoGP Hungarian Grand Prix, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Miguel Oliveira posts best Yamaha result but MotoGP career hangs by a thread
3h ago
Miguel Oliveira, 2025 Hungarian MotoGP
MotoGP News
Johann Zarco: “I’ve lost the flow" - names when new Honda parts arrive
4h ago
Johann Zarco, 2025 Hungarian MotoGP
WSBK News
Jonathan Rea receives heartfelt message from Kawasaki bosses and Pere Riba
4h ago
Jonathan Rea, 2023 Portuguese WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 Feature
The four Cadillac F1 candidates who stumbled at the last hurdle
4h ago
Mick Schumacher