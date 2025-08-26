Martin Brundle predicts “frustrations” for Cadillac’s first F1 drivers

Cadillac’s first F1 drivers could be set to endure some early difficulties.

Experienced duo Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas have finally been confirmed as the driver pairing for the 11th F1 team who will enter the sport next year.

The 2026 F1 driver line-up now has more clarity with the returns of veterans Perez and Bottas.

But Martin Brundle has words of caution among the excitement.

Martin Brundle's verdict on Cadillac F1 driver line-up

“That’s a great driver line up,” Brundle said.

“The team needs experience and direction in year one, and can’t afford to have rookies damaging cars when all the resources will be heavily stretched.

“They’ll probably have to park their early frustrations as the team gets up and running, especially with such a dramatic regulation reset.”

His son Alex Brundle commented: "From what I’m hearing about the program development and the challenge of the reg set for ‘26, I think this is the right call… for them.

"From a sporting (F2 partisan) perspective, I’d love to see a youngster/USA Star get a shot. But I think the team will benefit from known quantities."

Cadillac are entering the grid amid the onset of the F1 2026 regulations, a huge rule overhaul.

It created an even playing field and an exciting time for every F1 team to try to build a dominant period.

All eyes will be on Cadillac to see how they fare in their first year, and how competitive they can be.

They have taken no chances with their driver line-up, opting for the most experienced duo on the free agency market.

Perez and Bottas are both grand prix winners with experience of competing at the top teams.

Bottas raced alongside Lewis Hamilton, during the Brit’s heyday, at Mercedes while Perez was in the second Red Bull while Max Verstappen won his drivers’ titles.

Both Perez and Bottas lost their F1 drives at the end of 2024 after underwhelming campaigns but it has not taken them long to come back.

Cadillac value their experience, leadership and technical acumen, they confirmed.

That means the senior leaders at the newest F1 team are confident putting the development of their project into the hands of Perez and Bottas.

As such, both drivers have been handed multi-year deals indicating Cadillac’s faith in them.

But Brundle has warned that, despite their massive combined experience, early glitches are inevitable.

And with the eyes of the F1 paddock, and the world, on Cadillac there will be immediate pressure to succeed.

A colossal name in car manufacturing has not entered the premier racing series to lag at the back of the grid.

Perez and Bottas will understand this, and are comfortable at front-running teams.

With the drivers finally signed on the dotted line, attention will now turn to Cadillac’s first F1 car and the performance expected of it.