Cadillac explain why they didn’t sign an American driver for F1 debut

Cadillac has defended its decision not to sign an American driver for its entry into Formula 1 next year.

The General Motors brand will make its highly anticipated debut at the start of F1’s new regulation cycle in 2026, with former race winners Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez fronting its line-up.

Ever since the team’s entry into F1 was accepted, speculation has been rife about whether Cadillac would hire a driver from the US to represent its American roots.

While it had become increasingly clear in the last few months that the squad run in partnership with TWG Global will be looking for someone familiar with the European racing scene, it wasn’t until Tuesday that a formal confirmation about its driver pairing arrived.

But why didn't Cadillac sign an American driver?

Sergio Perez, Valtteri Bottas

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Explaining the rationale behind its decision, TWG boss Dan Towriss highlighted that Andretti’s IndyCar star Colton Herta does not have the requisite 40 superlicence points to be eligible to race in F1.

Although names such as Josef Newgarden were linked to the seat, Cadillac ultimately decided it needed proven experience to guide it during its first year in F1.

“In the case of Colton, the superlicence points aren't there,” said Towriss.

"But what it comes down to is experience in F1 that carried the day. Despite the experience on the team, everybody is new and working together for the first time.

"It is important to us to make sure there is a pathway for an American driver into F1 but for this inaugural season, this was the right combination."

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Towriss’ statement echoes comments made by Cadillac advisor Mario Andretti earlier this year, with the 85-year-old stressing that there were several hurdles in getting an American driver on the grid in 2026.

Cadillac even considered hiring an up-and-coming driver from the junior ladder as part of its line-up, but ultimately felt that it needed two dependable drivers for its F1 entry.

"Their experience, leadership and technical acumen are what we need," Towriss said of Perez and Bottas. "We're humbled by their belief in us and this project.

"There is a young pool of drivers who are exciting and very talented so it was a tough decision. But it was the leadership of these two drivers that stood out."