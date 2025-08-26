Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas explain why they rejected F1 rival for Cadillac

Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas back Cadillac's plans after joining the team for 2026.

Sergio Perez, Valtteri Bottas
Sergio Perez, Valtteri Bottas

Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez say they were instantly impressed by Cadillac’s vision and long-term plans after agreeing to join its new Formula 1 team for the 2026 season.

Bottas and Perez were announced as the two drivers to front Cadillac’s entry into F1 next year on Tuesday, ending months of speculation about the team’s line-up.

While both drivers had been looking for a seat after being dropped by their respective outfits at the end of 2024, Cadillac wasn’t the only option they had on the table.

Alpine is understood to have considered hiring one of them to replace the underperforming Franco Colapinto this season, but both Bottas and Perez turned down the chance and instead committed to Cadillac, which will become F1’s 11th team under the new regulations.

Valtteri Bottas impressed by Cadillac

Sergio Perez, Valtteri Bottas
Sergio Perez, Valtteri Bottas

Bottas, who won 10 grands prix with Mercedes, said he was drawn to Cadillac’s long-term vision of building a race-winning team in F1.

While the General Motors marque will initially enter the series with customer Ferrari engines, much like his former team Sauber, it will ramp up its involvement by developing its own power units from 2029.

"From the moment I began speaking with the Cadillac Formula 1 Team, I felt something different – something ambitious but also grounded,” said Bottas.

“This isn’t just a racing project; it’s a long-term vision. It's not every day that you get a chance to be part of something being built from the ground up and helping shape it into something that truly belongs on the F1® grid.

“I’ve had the honor of working with some of the best teams in the world, and I can already see the same professionalism and hunger here.

“This is an iconic brand with a big legacy in American motorsport, and to be a part of the story as it enters the world stage of F1 is incredibly special for me. 

“I’m looking forward to representing the American spirit of racing on the greatest circuits in the world. I’d also like to thank Mercedes for their unwavering support and sportsmanship in facilitating such an exciting step.”

Sergio Perez excited by 'legendary name' Cadillac

Former Red Bull ace Perez stressed that Cadillac is passionate and determined about its upcoming team, which he believes thas the potential to become a frontrunner in due course.

“Joining the Cadillac Formula 1 Team is an incredibly exciting new chapter in my career," said Perez. "From our first conversations, I could sense the passion and determination behind this project. It's an honour to be part of building a team that can develop together so that, in time, we will fight at the very front. 

"Cadillac is a legendary name in American motorsport, and to help bring such a fantastic company to Formula 1 is a huge responsibility, one I’m confident of taking on. I’m proud to be part of such an ambitious and meaningful project from the very beginning. 

"I’m really pleased to be part of such a dynamic line-up, and together I believe we can help shape this team into a real contender, the team of the Americas.”

Rachit Thukral
Journalist

Rachit joined the Crash.net team in 2025 with a primary focus on F1 and sportscar racing.

He previously served as a news editor at Motorsport.com, where he played a key role in the day-to-day editorial operations.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
Cadillac to begin F1 testing, Sergio Perez "hasn't driven for a while!"
1h ago
Valtteri Bottas, Sergio Perez
WSBK Results
2025 WorldSBK Aragon Test Results (Tuesday)
1h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Hungarian WorldSBK, pit lane. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
I followed in Marc Marquez’s footsteps - but I need more belief
2h ago
David Alonso, Marc Marquez, Maximo Quiles, 2025 MotoGP Hungarian Grand Prix, parc ferme. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Pol Espargaro: “Not normal to see Pecco Bagnaia fighting against me”
2h ago
Pol Espargaro, Francesco Bagnaia, 2025 Hungarian MotoGP
F1 News
Sergio Perez vows Cadillac won't be at the back of F1 grid, but clock is ticking
2h ago
Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas

More News

MotoGP News
Jack Miller “apologised” to Yamaha boss for "patience" rant
2h ago
Jack Miller, 2025 MotoGP Hungarian Grand Prix, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Miguel Oliveira posts best Yamaha result but MotoGP career hangs by a thread
3h ago
Miguel Oliveira, 2025 Hungarian MotoGP
MotoGP News
Johann Zarco: “I’ve lost the flow" - names when new Honda parts arrive
4h ago
Johann Zarco, 2025 Hungarian MotoGP
WSBK News
Jonathan Rea receives heartfelt message from Kawasaki bosses and Pere Riba
4h ago
Jonathan Rea, 2023 Portuguese WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 Feature
The four Cadillac F1 candidates who stumbled at the last hurdle
4h ago
Mick Schumacher