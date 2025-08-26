Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas explain why they rejected F1 rival for Cadillac

Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez say they were instantly impressed by Cadillac’s vision and long-term plans after agreeing to join its new Formula 1 team for the 2026 season.

Bottas and Perez were announced as the two drivers to front Cadillac’s entry into F1 next year on Tuesday, ending months of speculation about the team’s line-up.

While both drivers had been looking for a seat after being dropped by their respective outfits at the end of 2024, Cadillac wasn’t the only option they had on the table.

Alpine is understood to have considered hiring one of them to replace the underperforming Franco Colapinto this season, but both Bottas and Perez turned down the chance and instead committed to Cadillac, which will become F1’s 11th team under the new regulations.

Valtteri Bottas impressed by Cadillac

Sergio Perez, Valtteri Bottas

Bottas, who won 10 grands prix with Mercedes, said he was drawn to Cadillac’s long-term vision of building a race-winning team in F1.

While the General Motors marque will initially enter the series with customer Ferrari engines, much like his former team Sauber, it will ramp up its involvement by developing its own power units from 2029.

"From the moment I began speaking with the Cadillac Formula 1 Team, I felt something different – something ambitious but also grounded,” said Bottas.

“This isn’t just a racing project; it’s a long-term vision. It's not every day that you get a chance to be part of something being built from the ground up and helping shape it into something that truly belongs on the F1® grid.

“I’ve had the honor of working with some of the best teams in the world, and I can already see the same professionalism and hunger here.

“This is an iconic brand with a big legacy in American motorsport, and to be a part of the story as it enters the world stage of F1 is incredibly special for me.

“I’m looking forward to representing the American spirit of racing on the greatest circuits in the world. I’d also like to thank Mercedes for their unwavering support and sportsmanship in facilitating such an exciting step.”

Sergio Perez excited by 'legendary name' Cadillac

Former Red Bull ace Perez stressed that Cadillac is passionate and determined about its upcoming team, which he believes thas the potential to become a frontrunner in due course.

“Joining the Cadillac Formula 1 Team is an incredibly exciting new chapter in my career," said Perez. "From our first conversations, I could sense the passion and determination behind this project. It's an honour to be part of building a team that can develop together so that, in time, we will fight at the very front.

"Cadillac is a legendary name in American motorsport, and to help bring such a fantastic company to Formula 1 is a huge responsibility, one I’m confident of taking on. I’m proud to be part of such an ambitious and meaningful project from the very beginning.

"I’m really pleased to be part of such a dynamic line-up, and together I believe we can help shape this team into a real contender, the team of the Americas.”