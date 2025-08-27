Shock Red Bull F1 option for 2026 rumour shut down as “clickbait”

Speculation over IndyCar champion Alex Palou joining Red Bull F1 has been dismissed as “clickbait”.

On Monday, a new report by IndyStar claimed Red Bull were lining up Palou as a possible Yuki Tsunoda replacement for next year.

Tsunoda has scored points in just three races for Red Bull since replacing Liam Lawson, leaving his future with the team up in the air.

Red Bull’s options are limited, having given Tsunoda and Lawson alongside Max Verstappen this year.

They could now turn to Isack Hadjar, who’s widely regarded as F1’s rookie of the year in 2025.

Palou, who has won four IndyCar titles, looks to be staying put in the American series.

Chip Ganassi, who owns the team Palou races for in IndyCar, poured cold water on the rumours.

“I read that myself. There was nobody quoted in there. I talked to Palou. Palou said he’s never talked to anybody, doesn’t know anything about it,” Ganassi said as quoted by The Associated Press.

“I talked to his management. They know nothing about it. I know nothing about it. I think it’s a clickbait story.

“He had an opportunity to leave and he decided to stay. I don’t know how many times I have to say that. Everybody can see that”

Palou’ not missing out’ by rejecting F1

Palou had previously been linked with a switch to F1 after signing a deal with McLaren for the 2023 IndyCar season.

It was thought that Palou could get an F1 chance in the future.

Alex Palou in Portland.

However, Chip Ganassi activated an option in Palou’s deal, and it was ultimately settled in court.

Palou stayed at Chip Ganassi, but got the chance to test for McLaren at the United States Grand Prix in a Friday practice session.

Palou later rejected a move to McLaren again, with McLaren suing him in court.

Addressing the latest F1 rumours, Palou told AP: “There’s been nothing, nothing at all. We have heard nothing from anyone.

“The only thing I’ve heard was it was a manager for some other driver in IndyCar who would like to have my seat who said it to start something.

“I think maybe if I had a different experience from 2022, then I would have a different view. I feel like I got my shot and it didn’t work. And I’m just lucky that I could still get back to the best IndyCar team to win championships and the 500.

“I’m not 22. You cannot go to F1 as a rookie at 29 and ask for two years to learn the track and learn the car and ask them to wait for you to start to perform,” he continued. “You need to go there and perform immediately. I don’t think I am missing out on anything not going to F1.”

