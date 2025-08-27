Cadillac F1 team make stance emphatically clear amid Christian Horner rumours

Cadillac move to shut down rumours linking Christian Horner with the team.

Cadillac have moved to emphatically shut down rumours linking sacked Red Bull boss Christian Horner with the new F1 team.

Horner was fired as Red Bull team principal with immediate effect last month after 20 years in charge of the F1 team, with no official reason for his abrupt sacking given.

The 51-year-old Briton continues to be linked with a return to F1 but he won’t be part of Cadillac’s operation despite recent reports suggesting he could end up at the American outfit, according to CEO Dan Towriss.

Former Manor F1 boss Graeme Lowdon was appointed team principal of the new Cadillac team last December.

Speaking to media including Crash.net during a press conference announcing his Cadillac’s driver line-up of Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez, Towriss insisted he would not be hiring Horner.

“There have been no talks with Christian Horner, no plans to do that, so I’d like to officially shut down that rumour,” Towriss said.

“Our support, belief, backing is 100% in Graeme Lowden.”

Christian Horner’s future a hot topic

It remains to be seen whether Horner will make a comeback to the F1 paddock, but the subject of his future has been a hot topic ever since his sudden dismissal.

Earlier this month, Horner was removed as a director of Red Bull’s F1 team.

Horner was understood to have been placed on gardening leave until the end of the year, following which he would be free to take another job in F1.

It is unclear whether his removal as a Red Bull director changes his status.

Horner has recently been linked with Alpine, while new claims say he could land at Aston Martin.

Horner led Red Bull to eight drivers’ titles and six constructors’ championships during his 20-year stint at Milton Keynes.

Horner’s sacking came 17 months after he was accused of sexual harassment and coercive, controlling behaviour by a female employee, and followed months of declining form for the team and internal infighting.

Two separate investigations cleared Horner of the allegations.

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

