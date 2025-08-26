Cadillac to begin F1 testing, Sergio Perez "hasn't driven for a while!"

Cadillac has a plan to start testing before the end of the year, but it won’t be running its own car.

Valtteri Bottas, Sergio Perez
Valtteri Bottas, Sergio Perez

Cadillac is set to work with an as-yet-unnamed partner team to conduct private testing in 2025, before its first Formula 1 car comes on stream in 2026.

The General Motors brand is ramping up preparations for its F1 debut next year, having announced Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas as its two race drivers on Tuesday.

Its entry also coincides with the introduction of new technical regulations, which will see the pre-season schedule expanded to 10 days across three tests.

However, being an all-new team, Cadillac does not only have to get its new car up and running, but also integrate its newly-assembled crew.

As such, partnering with another team to run an older-generation car before the end of 2025 will help accelerate that process.

The planned running would precede the first official test at Barcelona in January, where Cadillac’s new F1 car will run in anger for the first time. 

“We'll be introducing car testing as well this year,” team principal Graeme Lowdon told the media, including Crash.net. 

“Obviously, we have to work with others to be able to do that, but that’s perfectly allowable under the regulations.

“We don't have a TPC car or a car we can operate [on our own].”

Sergio Perez to benefit from early Cadillac F1 test

Cadillac
Cadillac
© XPB Images

Such a test would also ease Perez’s return after spending a year away from F1 following his abrupt exit from Red Bull in 2024.

While his new teammate Bottas has been conducting private running in his role as Mercedes’ reserve, Perez hasn’t accumulated any mileage in grand prix machinery since the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in December last year.

“Obviously I haven't driven anything for a while other than karting with my son,” he said.

“But there are some plans with the team to test a Formula One car before the end of the year. And obviously next year with so much testing that we're gonna have, it's gonna make that last [rust] go away extremely quickly.”

He added: “I will be definitely in contact with the team very regularly and visiting them and and.

“Also looking forward to seeing if we can do some driving as well this year before the end of the year, just to get myself up to speed again because I want to be as ready as possible for when the winter testing starts.”

Rachit Thukral
Journalist

Rachit joined the Crash.net team in 2025 with a primary focus on F1 and sportscar racing.

He previously served as a news editor at Motorsport.com, where he played a key role in the day-to-day editorial operations.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
Cadillac to begin F1 testing, Sergio Perez "hasn't driven for a while!"
1h ago
Valtteri Bottas, Sergio Perez
WSBK Results
2025 WorldSBK Aragon Test Results (Tuesday)
1h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Hungarian WorldSBK, pit lane. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
I followed in Marc Marquez’s footsteps - but I need more belief
2h ago
David Alonso, Marc Marquez, Maximo Quiles, 2025 MotoGP Hungarian Grand Prix, parc ferme. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Pol Espargaro: “Not normal to see Pecco Bagnaia fighting against me”
2h ago
Pol Espargaro, Francesco Bagnaia, 2025 Hungarian MotoGP
F1 News
Sergio Perez vows Cadillac won't be at the back of F1 grid, but clock is ticking
2h ago
Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas

More News

MotoGP News
Jack Miller “apologised” to Yamaha boss for "patience" rant
2h ago
Jack Miller, 2025 MotoGP Hungarian Grand Prix, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Miguel Oliveira posts best Yamaha result but MotoGP career hangs by a thread
3h ago
Miguel Oliveira, 2025 Hungarian MotoGP
MotoGP News
Johann Zarco: “I’ve lost the flow" - names when new Honda parts arrive
4h ago
Johann Zarco, 2025 Hungarian MotoGP
WSBK News
Jonathan Rea receives heartfelt message from Kawasaki bosses and Pere Riba
4h ago
Jonathan Rea, 2023 Portuguese WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 Feature
The four Cadillac F1 candidates who stumbled at the last hurdle
4h ago
Mick Schumacher