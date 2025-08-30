Starting grid for 2025 F1 Dutch Grand Prix: How race will begin

Here is the starting grid for the 2025 F1 Dutch Grand Prix:

2025 F1 Dutch Grand Prix - Starting Grid Pos Driver Nat. Team 1 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 2 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 3 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 4 Isack Hadjar FRA Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 5 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 6 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 7 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 8 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 9 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams Racing 10 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 11 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 12 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Oracle Red Bull Racing 13 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 14 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 15 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams Racing 16 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 17 Nico Hulkenberg GER Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 18 Esteban Ocon FRA MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 19 Oliver Bearman GBR MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 20 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team

Piastri's race to lose?

Oscar Piastri starts from the best possible position on pole ahead of McLaren teammate Lando Norris.

Given overtaking is so difficult around the tight and twisty Zandvoort circuit, as well as the short run to Turn 1, pole offers a huge advantage for Piastri as he seeks to extend his championship lead over his main title rival.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen goes from third and will be hoping to at least finish on the podium in front of his home crowd.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Isack Hadjar joins Verstappen on the second row after the Racing Bulls rookie secured a surprise fourth with a sublime qualifying lap in Q3.

Mercedes' George Russell lines up fifth ahead of the Ferrari pair of Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton.

Liam Lawson starts eighth in the second Racing Bulls, with Carlos Sainz and Fernando Alonso rounding out the rest of the top-10 for Williams and Aston Martin respectively.

Kimi Antonelli could only produce a lap good enough for 11th on the grid in his Mercedes, while Yuki Tsunoda also struggled and will line up P12.

Aston Martin's Lance Stroll goes from the very back of the grid after a second big crash in as many days left him 20th with no time on the board.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT