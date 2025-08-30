Starting grid for 2025 F1 Dutch Grand Prix: How race will begin

Oscar Piastri starts from pole position for the 2025 F1 Dutch Grand Prix.

Here is the starting grid for the 2025 F1 Dutch Grand Prix: 

2025 F1 Dutch Grand Prix - Starting Grid
PosDriverNat.Team
1Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team
2Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team
3Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing
4Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
5George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
6Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP
7Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP
8Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
9Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing
10Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team
11Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
12Yuki TsunodaJPNOracle Red Bull Racing
13Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber
14Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team
15Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing
16Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team
17Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber
18Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team
19Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team
20Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team

Piastri's race to lose? 

Oscar Piastri starts from the best possible position on pole ahead of McLaren teammate Lando Norris. 

Given overtaking is so difficult around the tight and twisty Zandvoort circuit, as well as the short run to Turn 1, pole offers a huge advantage for Piastri as he seeks to extend his championship lead over his main title rival. 

Red Bull's Max Verstappen goes from third and will be hoping to at least finish on the podium in front of his home crowd. 

Isack Hadjar joins Verstappen on the second row after the Racing Bulls rookie secured a surprise fourth with a sublime qualifying lap in Q3.

Mercedes' George Russell lines up fifth ahead of the Ferrari pair of Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton.

Liam Lawson starts eighth in the second Racing Bulls, with Carlos Sainz and Fernando Alonso rounding out the rest of the top-10 for Williams and Aston Martin respectively. 

Kimi Antonelli could only produce a lap good enough for 11th on the grid in his Mercedes, while Yuki Tsunoda also struggled and will line up P12. 

Aston Martin's Lance Stroll goes from the very back of the grid after a second big crash in as many days left him 20th with no time on the board.

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

