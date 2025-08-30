Starting grid for 2025 F1 Dutch Grand Prix: How race will begin
Oscar Piastri starts from pole position for the 2025 F1 Dutch Grand Prix.
Here is the starting grid for the 2025 F1 Dutch Grand Prix:
|2025 F1 Dutch Grand Prix - Starting Grid
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|1
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|2
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|3
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|4
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|5
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|6
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|7
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|8
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|9
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|10
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|11
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|12
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|13
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|14
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|15
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|16
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|17
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|18
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|19
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|20
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
Piastri's race to lose?
Oscar Piastri starts from the best possible position on pole ahead of McLaren teammate Lando Norris.
Given overtaking is so difficult around the tight and twisty Zandvoort circuit, as well as the short run to Turn 1, pole offers a huge advantage for Piastri as he seeks to extend his championship lead over his main title rival.
Red Bull's Max Verstappen goes from third and will be hoping to at least finish on the podium in front of his home crowd.
Isack Hadjar joins Verstappen on the second row after the Racing Bulls rookie secured a surprise fourth with a sublime qualifying lap in Q3.
Mercedes' George Russell lines up fifth ahead of the Ferrari pair of Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton.
Liam Lawson starts eighth in the second Racing Bulls, with Carlos Sainz and Fernando Alonso rounding out the rest of the top-10 for Williams and Aston Martin respectively.
Kimi Antonelli could only produce a lap good enough for 11th on the grid in his Mercedes, while Yuki Tsunoda also struggled and will line up P12.
Aston Martin's Lance Stroll goes from the very back of the grid after a second big crash in as many days left him 20th with no time on the board.