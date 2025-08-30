Yuki Tsunoda questions “very strange” lack of pace despite Red Bull upgrade parity

Yuki Tsunoda admitted he was “expecting more” after failing to make Q3 in qualifying for the F1 Dutch Grand Prix.

Since getting the latest specification of upgrades, Tsunoda has been more competitive.

While Tsunoda was knocked out in Q1 in Hungary, he was just under two-tenths away from Max Verstappen’s pace.

At Zandvoort, Tsunoda was 0.5s shy of his teammate, leaving him 12th on the grid.

Speaking after the session, Tsunoda was surprised to be so far off the pace, particularly as he has parity with Verstappen in terms of upgrades.

“I was expecting more,” Tsunoda said in the paddock after qualifying at Zandvoort, where Crash.net are present.

“Honestly. The confidence that I had in the car was pretty good. I could control the car more than ever than in any other grand prix. To be honest, it doesn’t really stack up with the feeling that I had in the car and the lap time I got.”

Tsunoda was pleased with his final effort in Q2, declaring that he didn’t make any mistakes.

The Japanese driver was encouraged with how he’s worked with his engineers throughout the weekend, even if the overall lap time was disappointing.

“It’s very strange. Very strange,” Tsunoda added. “Honestly, I didn’t have many mistakes [in my lap]. I was also trying hard to gain every single millisecond from every corner and also how I processed with the engineers.

“I am happy with it but I didn’t really show much of it in qualifying in terms of lap time.”

Tsunoda says “it doesn’t really stack up”

Yuki Tsunoda was clearly confused about his lack of pace relative to Verstappen.

Since joining Red Bull, Tsunoda has scored points in just three races.

Yuki Tsunoda

However, this weekend is the first time he’s had identical machinery to the four-time world champion.

Thus, it’s no surprise Tsunoda thought the gap between the pair would be less.

“It’s positive. At least I know where I am lacking and where I am gaining,” Tsunoda explained.

“Practice was pretty competitive with Max. I have to check the data. It doesn’t really stack up what I was having previously and the lap time I got.”

Tsunoda’s Red Bull F1 future is still up in the air.

Helmut Marko confirmed to Sky Germany that they will make a decision by the end of October.

Red Bull junior Isack Hadjar starred in qualifying, securing fourth on the grid for Racing Bulls for tomorrow’s race.