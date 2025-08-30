FIA reveal Max Verstappen F1 Dutch GP investigation decision

Max Verstappen given all-clear after FIA investigation after Dutch Grand Prix qualifying.

Max Verstappen has been cleared for allegedly driving unnecessarily slowly during qualifying at the Dutch Grand Prix. 

The four-time world champion and a Red Bull team representative were called before the stewards at 16:45 local time (15:45 UK) on the grounds of the alleged breach of Article 33.4 of the FIA Formula One Sporting Regulations. 

According to the stewards' note, Verstappen drove "unnecessarily slowly" at 16:02 which contravened the Race Director's Event Notes. 

Verstappen explained he slowed to comply with a yellow flag late in the lap and this was accepted by the stewards, who took no further action as a result. 

Verstappen qualified third on the grid for his home race at Zandvoort, behind the McLaren pair of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris

The Dutchman is the most successful driver at the Dutch Grand Prix of the current crop, having racked up three wins on home soil. 

Verstappen claimed consecutive victories in 2021, 2022 and 2023 before his streak was broken by Norris last year. 

Stewards' verdict in full

"The Stewards heard from the driver of Car 1 (Max Verstappen), team representative and reviewed positioning/marshalling system data, video, timing, telemetry and in-car video evidence," their explanation read.

"Car 1 exceeded the maximum time specified in the Race Director’s Notes by 3.8 seconds, without slowing down to let any cars pass. This time was exceeded in the in- lap after Car 1 took the chequered flag.

"The driver of Car 1 showed us telemetry that proved that he would have been within the delta time but for the yellow flag being shown towards the end of the lap – he had to slow significantly to comply with the yellow flag rules. This is what led to his delta time reflecting an infringement in the system.

"We accepted his rationale for slowing down and accordingly took no further action."

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

