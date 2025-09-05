Daniel Ricciardo confirms retirement from racing as next venture revealed

Former F1 star Daniel Ricciardo has announced his full retirement from motor racing and revealed his next venture.

In an open letter, Ricciardo, who has not been involved in motorsport since losing his AlphaTauri F1 seat after last year's Singapore Grand Prix, confirmed he has fully stepped away from his racing career.

The 36-year-old Australian has joined Ford as global Ford Racing Ambassador, focusing on the company's Raptor brand.

Ricciardo's partnership with Ford comes as the American firm enters F1 as part of a collaboration with Red Bull ahead of the sport's revolutionary rules reset in 2026.

Ricciardo raced for Red Bull between 2014 and 2018 alongside Max Verstappen, claiming seven victories.

He won for an eighth and final time in F1 with McLaren at the 2021 Italian Grand Prix.

Ricciardo had his McLaren contract terminated a year early before returning to Red Bull as a reserve driver for 2023.

He returned to a full-time race seat in 2024 with Red Bull's sister team but was replaced by Liam Lawson at the Dutch Grand Prix after underperforming.

Ricciardo's letter in full

"I wanted to write you all a quick note to coincide with some exciting news," Ricciardo, who purchased a Ford Raptor in 2017, wrote.

"While my racing days are behind me, my love for anything with wheels will always remain high and for that I am proud to be partnering with Ford to become a global Ford Racing ambassador.

"I am going to be working closely with the Ford Racing team and specifically focus on the amazing Raptor brand and lifestyle that Raptor has become for many of Ford's customers.

"I was thinking back to my core memories with Ford. First, when I purchased a Raptor back in 2017 before I even owned a home in the US. Priorities, am I right? Then, shortly after Ford announced it was partnering with Oracle Red Bull Racing, I came over to Dearborn and met senior leaders like Jim Farley (we had a ton of fun and a lot of laughs) but also had the chance to peek behind the curtain and see what was happening within your design department. Damn impressive.

"I then visited the team in Cologne later that summer and had a great time meeting employees, watching a live crash test and answering questions in a town hall.

"Throughout all these occasions, Ford and its employee’s passion for motorsports was very apparent. But what excites me most is how you all continue to find ways of having fun while innovating. Ford has built a proper business around motorsport and is using it to bring new technologies to your road cars. And nothing brings that to life better than the beloved, Raptor.

"Taking my bias for 'American-made' and deep love for trucks out of the equation, Raptor is becoming a global powerhouse. I’m one of thousands of happy customers. Some of my favourite memories are road tripping behind the wheel of my Raptor and I can’t wait to add to my existing Raptor ownership, plus meet the customers who are equally passionate about their vehicles.

"I couldn’t be more excited for all the amazing drives ahead with Ford and for all the incredible projects Ford Racing has in its pipeline. From F1, to Dakar and from Le Mans to Bathurst, few companies have been at this for as long as you guys have. And from what I have seen, we have an incredible future ahead and I am so proud to be joining the team."