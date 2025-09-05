2025 F1 Italian Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results: Lando Norris on top

Lando Norris sets the pace in second Friday practice session at the 2025 F1 Italian Grand Prix.

Norris tops FP2 ahead of Leclerc

2025 F1 Italian Grand Prix - Practice Results (2) 1 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 1m19.878s 2 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m19.961s 3 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams Racing 1m19.974s 4 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 1m20.059s 5 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m20.070s 6 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m20.077s 7 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams Racing 1m20.179s 8 Nico Hulkenberg GER Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m20.241s 9 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m20.269s 10 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m20.276s 11 Isack Hadjar FRA Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m20.383s 12 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m20.475s 13 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m20.528s 14 Oliver Bearman GBR MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m20.607s 15 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m20.645s 16 Esteban Ocon FRA MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m20.654s 17 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m20.811s 18 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m21.102s 19 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m21.367s 20 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m21.564s

Lando Norris was fastest in second practice at Monza for the Italian Grand Prix. In the more representative session, Norris was 0.083s clear of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc at the top of the timesheets.

It was tight at the front of the field as just 0.2s separated the top six drivers in second practice. Williams’ strong pace continued, with Carlos Sainz in third-place in the order.

After missing FP1, Oscar Piastri ended up fourth-fastest, 0.181s down on Norris. Lewis Hamilton continued his strong weekend in fifth, within two-tenths of Norris.

Max Verstappen remained in the mix in sixth-place. Alex Albon made it two Williams cars in the top seven, just ahead of Sauber’s Nico Hulkenberg.

Yuki Tsunoda and George Russell rounded out the top 10. Kimi Antonelli’s session ended in the gravel trap, beaching his Mercedes after an off-track moment.

Hamilton leads Ferrari 1-2 in FP1

2025 F1 Italian Grand Prix - Practice Results (1) 1 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m20.117s 2 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m20.286s 3 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams Racing 1m20.650s 4 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m20.692s 5 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m20.940s 6 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 1m21.021s 7 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams Racing 1m21.073s 8 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m21.110s 9 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m21.114s 10 Isack Hadjar FRA Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m21.158s 11 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m21.172s 12 Nico Hulkenberg GER Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m21.179s 13 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m21.201s 14 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m21.292s 15 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m21.295s 16 Alex Dunne IRE McLaren F1 Team 1m21.606s 17 Esteban Ocon FRA MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m21.642s 18 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m21.653s 19 Oliver Bearman GBR MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m22.058s 20 Paul Aron EST BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m22.153s

Hamilton started his first Italian GP weekend as a Ferrari driver by topping the timesheets in first practice.

The seven-time world champion won’t start Sunday’s race on pole, even if his strong practice pace continues, after picking up a five-place grid penalty for a yellow flag infringement ahead of the Dutch GP.

Hamilton stormed to the top of the order in the final 10 minutes of the session, pipping Ferrari teammate Leclerc.

Ferrari were the clear class of the field in first practice, 0.3s ahead of Williams’ Sainz in third.

It wasn’t an entirely representative session.

Norris failed to put a strong time on the board, ending FP1 down in sixth-place.

F1 championship leader Oscar Piastri sat out the session, giving his car to Alex Dunne.

Verstappen was fourth-fastest in FP1, 0.5s off Hamilton’s top time.

Antonelli was a strong fifth on home soil, just ahead of Norris and Alex Albon.

Russell was eighth in the order, but was forced to stop out on track after reporting a loss of power at the end of the session.

Fernando Alonso and Isack Hadjar rounded out the top 10.