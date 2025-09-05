2025 F1 Italian Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results: Lando Norris on top

Full results from Friday practice at the Italian Grand Prix, Round 16 of the 2025 F1 world championship.

Lando Norris sets the pace in second Friday practice session at the 2025 F1 Italian Grand Prix. 

2025 F1 Italian Grand Prix - Practice Results (2)
1Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m19.878s
2Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP1m19.961s
3Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing1m19.974s
4Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m20.059s
5Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP1m20.070s
6Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m20.077s
7Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing1m20.179s
8Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m20.241s
9Yuki TsunodaJPNOracle Red Bull Racing1m20.269s
10George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m20.276s
11Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m20.383s
12Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m20.475s
13Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m20.528s
14Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m20.607s
15Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m20.645s
16Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m20.654s
17Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m20.811s
18Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m21.102s
19Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m21.367s
20Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team1m21.564s

Lando Norris was fastest in second practice at Monza for the Italian Grand Prix. In the more representative session, Norris was 0.083s clear of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc at the top of the timesheets.

It was tight at the front of the field as just 0.2s separated the top six drivers in second practice. Williams’ strong pace continued, with Carlos Sainz in third-place in the order.

After missing FP1, Oscar Piastri ended up fourth-fastest, 0.181s down on Norris. Lewis Hamilton continued his strong weekend in fifth, within two-tenths of Norris.

Max Verstappen remained in the mix in sixth-place. Alex Albon made it two Williams cars in the top seven, just ahead of Sauber’s Nico Hulkenberg.

Yuki Tsunoda and George Russell rounded out the top 10. Kimi Antonelli’s session ended in the gravel trap, beaching his Mercedes after an off-track moment.

Hamilton leads Ferrari 1-2 in FP1

2025 F1 Italian Grand Prix - Practice Results (1)
1Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP1m20.117s
2Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP1m20.286s
3Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing1m20.650s
4Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m20.692s
5Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m20.940s
6Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m21.021s
7Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing1m21.073s
8George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m21.110s
9Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m21.114s
10Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m21.158s
11Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m21.172s
12Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m21.179s
13Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m21.201s
14Yuki TsunodaJPNOracle Red Bull Racing1m21.292s
15Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m21.295s
16Alex DunneIREMcLaren F1 Team1m21.606s
17Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m21.642s
18Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m21.653s
19Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m22.058s
20Paul AronESTBWT Alpine F1 Team1m22.153s

Hamilton started his first Italian GP weekend as a Ferrari driver by topping the timesheets in first practice.

The seven-time world champion won’t start Sunday’s race on pole, even if his strong practice pace continues, after picking up a five-place grid penalty for a yellow flag infringement ahead of the Dutch GP.

Hamilton stormed to the top of the order in the final 10 minutes of the session, pipping Ferrari teammate Leclerc.

Ferrari were the clear class of the field in first practice, 0.3s ahead of Williams’ Sainz in third.

It wasn’t an entirely representative session.

Norris failed to put a strong time on the board, ending FP1 down in sixth-place.

F1 championship leader Oscar Piastri sat out the session, giving his car to Alex Dunne.

Verstappen was fourth-fastest in FP1, 0.5s off Hamilton’s top time.

Antonelli was a strong fifth on home soil, just ahead of Norris and Alex Albon.

Russell was eighth in the order, but was forced to stop out on track after reporting a loss of power at the end of the session.

Fernando Alonso and Isack Hadjar rounded out the top 10.

2025 F1 Italian Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results: Lewis Hamilton leads Ferrari 1-2
