2025 F1 Italian Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results: Lando Norris on top
|2025 F1 Italian Grand Prix - Practice Results (2)
|1
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m19.878s
|2
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m19.961s
|3
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m19.974s
|4
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m20.059s
|5
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m20.070s
|6
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m20.077s
|7
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m20.179s
|8
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m20.241s
|9
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m20.269s
|10
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m20.276s
|11
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m20.383s
|12
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m20.475s
|13
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m20.528s
|14
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m20.607s
|15
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m20.645s
|16
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m20.654s
|17
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m20.811s
|18
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m21.102s
|19
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m21.367s
|20
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m21.564s
Lando Norris was fastest in second practice at Monza for the Italian Grand Prix. In the more representative session, Norris was 0.083s clear of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc at the top of the timesheets.
It was tight at the front of the field as just 0.2s separated the top six drivers in second practice. Williams’ strong pace continued, with Carlos Sainz in third-place in the order.
After missing FP1, Oscar Piastri ended up fourth-fastest, 0.181s down on Norris. Lewis Hamilton continued his strong weekend in fifth, within two-tenths of Norris.
Max Verstappen remained in the mix in sixth-place. Alex Albon made it two Williams cars in the top seven, just ahead of Sauber’s Nico Hulkenberg.
Yuki Tsunoda and George Russell rounded out the top 10. Kimi Antonelli’s session ended in the gravel trap, beaching his Mercedes after an off-track moment.
Hamilton leads Ferrari 1-2 in FP1
|2025 F1 Italian Grand Prix - Practice Results (1)
|1
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m20.117s
|2
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m20.286s
|3
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m20.650s
|4
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m20.692s
|5
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m20.940s
|6
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m21.021s
|7
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m21.073s
|8
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m21.110s
|9
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m21.114s
|10
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m21.158s
|11
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m21.172s
|12
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m21.179s
|13
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m21.201s
|14
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m21.292s
|15
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m21.295s
|16
|Alex Dunne
|IRE
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m21.606s
|17
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m21.642s
|18
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m21.653s
|19
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m22.058s
|20
|Paul Aron
|EST
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m22.153s
Hamilton started his first Italian GP weekend as a Ferrari driver by topping the timesheets in first practice.
The seven-time world champion won’t start Sunday’s race on pole, even if his strong practice pace continues, after picking up a five-place grid penalty for a yellow flag infringement ahead of the Dutch GP.
Hamilton stormed to the top of the order in the final 10 minutes of the session, pipping Ferrari teammate Leclerc.
Ferrari were the clear class of the field in first practice, 0.3s ahead of Williams’ Sainz in third.
It wasn’t an entirely representative session.
Norris failed to put a strong time on the board, ending FP1 down in sixth-place.
F1 championship leader Oscar Piastri sat out the session, giving his car to Alex Dunne.
Verstappen was fourth-fastest in FP1, 0.5s off Hamilton’s top time.
Antonelli was a strong fifth on home soil, just ahead of Norris and Alex Albon.
Russell was eighth in the order, but was forced to stop out on track after reporting a loss of power at the end of the session.
Fernando Alonso and Isack Hadjar rounded out the top 10.