Jos Verstappen hits back at Sergio Perez’s father after latest claim: “What an idiot he is”

Jos Verstappen has taken to social media to brand Sergio Perez’s father “an idiot” after claims his son would have been world champion had he been given equal machinery.

Perez’s Red Bull career ended in 2024 following a poor run of form at the end of the season.

Since his departure, Perez’s reputation has only been enhanced amid the struggles for Yuki Tsunoda and Liam Lawson.

Tsunoda revealed that he didn’t have identical machinery to Max Verstappen until qualifying at the Belgian Grand Prix, receiving a last-minute floor upgrade.

This led to speculation that Perez didn’t necessarily always have identical machinery to his teammate.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Perez’s father, Antonio Perez Garibay, has been keen to hype up his son’s role in Verstappen’s title triumphs.

Undeniably, ‘Checo’ played a key role in Verstappen’s 2021 victory over Lewis Hamilton.

Perez defended masterfully at the season finale in Abu Dhabi.

Had Hamilton not lost time behind Perez, he likely would have had a big enough gap over Verstappen to stop and come out before the controversial Safety Car restart.

In a recent interview, Antonio Perez said: “Checo was with Red Bull for four years. How many years was Red Bull champion? All four. Checo Perez made Verstappen world champion.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“If Checo had received the car he deserved in his final year, he would have become world champion himself. Red Bull needed him to become champion.

“They gave him a great car, and he kept an eight-time world champion, Lewis Hamilton, behind him.”

Jos responds on social media

Verstappen’s father, Jos, saw Antonio Perez’s comments on X.

Jos replied to an article, saying: “What an idiot he is. He’s always been given the same material, but he just has to step on the gas.”

Perez will return to the grid in 2026 with Cadillac alongside Valtteri Bottas.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

The former Sauber and Force India driver has spent 2025 on the sidelines.

Unlike his new teammate, Bottas, who has been Mercedes’ test and reserve driver this year.