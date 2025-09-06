Starting grid for 2025 F1 Italian Grand Prix with Lewis Hamilton penalty

Max Verstappen starts from pole position for the 2025 F1 Italian Grand Prix.

Verstappen and Norris will share the front row
Here is the starting grid for the 2025 F1 Italian Grand Prix: 

2025 F1 Italian Grand Prix - Starting Grid
PosDriverNat.Team
1Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing
2Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team
3Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team
4Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP
5George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
6Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
7Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber
8Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team
9Yuki TsunodaJPNOracle Red Bull Racing
10Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP
11Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team
12Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber
13Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing
14Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing
15Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team
16Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team
17Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team
18Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team
19Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
Pit laneIsack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team

Max Verstappen lines up at the very front of the Monza grid after his sublime pole position. 

Lando Norris joins Verstappen's Red Bull on the front row with McLaren teammate and championship leader just behind him in third on the second row of the grid, which is completed by Ferrari's Charles Leclerc. 

The Mercedes of George Russell and Kimi Antonelli will start fifth and sixth, ahead of Gabriel Bortoleto's Sauber and the Aston Martin of Fernando Alonso. 

Yuki Tsunoda goes from ninth in the second Red Bull.

Lewis Hamilton starts his first Italian Grand Prix as a Ferrari driver from 10th after serving a five-place grid penalty for a pre-race yellow flag infringement at Zandvoort last weekend. 

Dutch Grand Prix podium finisher Isack Hadjar starts from the pit lane after Racing Bulls decided to change the power unit on his car. 

Starting grid for 2025 F1 Italian Grand Prix with Lewis Hamilton penalty
