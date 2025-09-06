Starting grid for 2025 F1 Italian Grand Prix with Lewis Hamilton penalty

Here is the starting grid for the 2025 F1 Italian Grand Prix:

2025 F1 Italian Grand Prix - Starting Grid Pos Driver Nat. Team 1 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 2 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 3 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 4 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 5 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 6 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 7 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 8 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 9 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Oracle Red Bull Racing 10 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 11 Oliver Bearman GBR MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 12 Nico Hulkenberg GER Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 13 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams Racing 14 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams Racing 15 Esteban Ocon FRA MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 16 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 17 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 18 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 19 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team Pit lane Isack Hadjar FRA Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team

Max Verstappen lines up at the very front of the Monza grid after his sublime pole position.

Lando Norris joins Verstappen's Red Bull on the front row with McLaren teammate and championship leader just behind him in third on the second row of the grid, which is completed by Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.

The Mercedes of George Russell and Kimi Antonelli will start fifth and sixth, ahead of Gabriel Bortoleto's Sauber and the Aston Martin of Fernando Alonso.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Yuki Tsunoda goes from ninth in the second Red Bull.

Lewis Hamilton starts his first Italian Grand Prix as a Ferrari driver from 10th after serving a five-place grid penalty for a pre-race yellow flag infringement at Zandvoort last weekend.

Dutch Grand Prix podium finisher Isack Hadjar starts from the pit lane after Racing Bulls decided to change the power unit on his car.