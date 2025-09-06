Starting grid for 2025 F1 Italian Grand Prix with Lewis Hamilton penalty
Max Verstappen starts from pole position for the 2025 F1 Italian Grand Prix.
Here is the starting grid for the 2025 F1 Italian Grand Prix:
|2025 F1 Italian Grand Prix - Starting Grid
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|1
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|2
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|3
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|4
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|5
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|6
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|7
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|8
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|9
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|10
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|11
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|12
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|13
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|14
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|15
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|16
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|17
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|18
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|19
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|Pit lane
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
Max Verstappen lines up at the very front of the Monza grid after his sublime pole position.
Lando Norris joins Verstappen's Red Bull on the front row with McLaren teammate and championship leader just behind him in third on the second row of the grid, which is completed by Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.
The Mercedes of George Russell and Kimi Antonelli will start fifth and sixth, ahead of Gabriel Bortoleto's Sauber and the Aston Martin of Fernando Alonso.
Yuki Tsunoda goes from ninth in the second Red Bull.
Lewis Hamilton starts his first Italian Grand Prix as a Ferrari driver from 10th after serving a five-place grid penalty for a pre-race yellow flag infringement at Zandvoort last weekend.
Dutch Grand Prix podium finisher Isack Hadjar starts from the pit lane after Racing Bulls decided to change the power unit on his car.