2025 F1 Italian GP - Qualifying Results: Max Verstappen takes pole
Full results from qualifying at the Italian Grand Prix, Round 16 of the 2025 F1 world championship.
Max Verstappen takes shock pole position at the Italian Grand Prix.
|2025 F1 Italian Grand Prix - Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|1
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m19.455s
|1m19.140s
|1m18.792s
|2
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m19.517s
|1m19.293s
|1m18.869s
|3
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m19.711s
|1m19.286s
|1m18.982s
|4
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m19.689s
|1m19.310s
|1m19.007s
|5
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m19.765s
|1m19.371s
|1m19.124s
|6
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m19.414s
|1m19.287s
|1m19.157s
|7
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m19.747s
|1m19.245s
|1m19.200s
|8
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m19.688s
|1m19.323s
|1m19.390s
|9
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m19.658s
|1m19.362s
|1m19.424s
|10
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m19.619s
|1m19.433s
|1m19.519s
|11
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m19.688s
|12
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m19.777s
|13
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m19.644s
|14
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m19.837s
|15
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m19.816s
|16
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m19.917s
|17
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m19.948s
|18
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m19.992s
|19
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m20.103s
|20
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m20.279s
Verstappen stuns McLarens at Monza
Verstappen produced a stunning performance to pip the McLarens to a surprise pole at Monza.
The Red Bull driver snatched pole from Lando Norris by just 0.077s, with F1 championship leader Oscar Piastri 0.190s behind in third in the other McLaren.
After securing the 45th pole of his F1 career, the four-time world champion said: "Around here with the low downforce it's very difficult to nail the lap. Under braking it's easy to make mistakes.
"Q3 felt good, happy with the laps and to be on pole here is fantastic. The car has been working well here the whole weekend and to be able to fight for pole I'm very happy.
"We were still lacking a tiny amount (going into qualifying), we made some final changes which allowed me to push a bit more which is exactly what you need in qualifying. For us it's a great moment.
"Historically this season the race has always been more complicated for us but we'll give it everything we have. That's all we can do and we will see what happens."
Charles Leclerc could only manage fourth ahead of Ferrari teammate Lewis Hamilton, who will start Sunday's grand prix from 10th after serving a five-place grid penalty.
The Mercedes of George Russell and Kimi Antonelli were sixth and seventh fastest as just half a second split the top eight, which was completed by Sauber's Gabriel Bortoleto.
Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso and Red Bull's Yuki Tsunoda rounded out the top-10.
Haas’s Oliver Bearman narrowly missed out on a spot in Q3 in 11th, ahead of Nico Hulkenberg’s Sauber.
Carlos Sainz outqualified Alex Albon as the Williams pair too 13th and 14th, while Esteban Ocon was 15th in the second Haas.
For the first time in his F1 career, Isack Hadjar suffered his first Q1 elimination, just a week after claiming a stunning maiden podium at Zandvoort for Racing Bulls, while Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll could only qualify 17th.
The Alpine pair were down in 18th and 19th but Franco Colapinto enjoyed a rare qualifying victory over teammate Pierre Gasly.
Liam Lawson ended up slowest of all in a scrappy qualifying, compounding a bad day for Racing Bulls.