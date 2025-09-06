2025 F1 Italian GP - Qualifying Results: Max Verstappen takes pole

Full results from qualifying at the Italian Grand Prix, Round 16 of the 2025 F1 world championship.

Verstappen celebrates his 45th F1 pole
Max Verstappen takes shock pole position at the Italian Grand Prix.

2025 F1 Italian Grand Prix - Qualifying Results
PosDriverNat.TeamQ1Q2Q3
1Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m19.455s1m19.140s1m18.792s
2Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m19.517s1m19.293s1m18.869s
3Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m19.711s1m19.286s1m18.982s
4Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP1m19.689s1m19.310s1m19.007s
5Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP1m19.765s1m19.371s1m19.124s
6George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m19.414s1m19.287s1m19.157s
7Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m19.747s1m19.245s1m19.200s
8Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m19.688s1m19.323s1m19.390s
9Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m19.658s1m19.362s1m19.424s
10Yuki TsunodaJPNOracle Red Bull Racing1m19.619s1m19.433s1m19.519s
11Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m19.688s  
12Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m19.777s  
13Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing1m19.644s  
14Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing1m19.837s  
15Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m19.816s  
16Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m19.917s  
17Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m19.948s  
18Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team1m19.992s  
19Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m20.103s  
20Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m20.279s  

Verstappen stuns McLarens at Monza 

Verstappen produced a stunning performance to pip the McLarens to a surprise pole at Monza. 

The Red Bull driver snatched pole from Lando Norris by just 0.077s, with F1 championship leader Oscar Piastri 0.190s behind in third in the other McLaren. 

After securing the 45th pole of his F1 career, the four-time world champion said: "Around here with the low downforce it's very difficult to nail the lap. Under braking it's easy to make mistakes.

"Q3 felt good, happy with the laps and to be on pole here is fantastic. The car has been working well here the whole weekend and to be able to fight for pole I'm very happy.

"We were still lacking a tiny amount (going into qualifying), we made some final changes which allowed me to push a bit more which is exactly what you need in qualifying. For us it's a great moment.

"Historically this season the race has always been more complicated for us but we'll give it everything we have. That's all we can do and we will see what happens."

Charles Leclerc could only manage fourth ahead of Ferrari teammate Lewis Hamilton, who will start Sunday's grand prix from 10th after serving a five-place grid penalty. 

The Mercedes of George Russell and Kimi Antonelli were sixth and seventh fastest as just half a second split the top eight, which was completed by Sauber's Gabriel Bortoleto. 

Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso and Red Bull's Yuki Tsunoda rounded out the top-10. 

Haas’s Oliver Bearman narrowly missed out on a spot in Q3 in 11th, ahead of Nico Hulkenberg’s Sauber.

Carlos Sainz outqualified Alex Albon as the Williams pair too 13th and 14th, while Esteban Ocon was 15th in the second Haas.

For the first time in his F1 career, Isack Hadjar suffered his first Q1 elimination, just a week after claiming a stunning maiden podium at Zandvoort for Racing Bulls, while Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll could only qualify 17th.

The Alpine pair were down in 18th and 19th but Franco Colapinto enjoyed a rare qualifying victory over teammate Pierre Gasly.

Liam Lawson ended up slowest of all in a scrappy qualifying, compounding a bad day for Racing Bulls.

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

