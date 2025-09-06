Max Verstappen takes shock pole position at the Italian Grand Prix.

2025 F1 Italian Grand Prix - Qualifying Results Pos Driver Nat. Team Q1 Q2 Q3 1 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m19.455s 1m19.140s 1m18.792s 2 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 1m19.517s 1m19.293s 1m18.869s 3 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 1m19.711s 1m19.286s 1m18.982s 4 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m19.689s 1m19.310s 1m19.007s 5 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m19.765s 1m19.371s 1m19.124s 6 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m19.414s 1m19.287s 1m19.157s 7 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m19.747s 1m19.245s 1m19.200s 8 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m19.688s 1m19.323s 1m19.390s 9 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m19.658s 1m19.362s 1m19.424s 10 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m19.619s 1m19.433s 1m19.519s 11 Oliver Bearman GBR MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m19.688s 12 Nico Hulkenberg GER Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m19.777s 13 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams Racing 1m19.644s 14 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams Racing 1m19.837s 15 Esteban Ocon FRA MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m19.816s 16 Isack Hadjar FRA Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m19.917s 17 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m19.948s 18 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m19.992s 19 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m20.103s 20 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m20.279s

Verstappen stuns McLarens at Monza

Verstappen produced a stunning performance to pip the McLarens to a surprise pole at Monza.

The Red Bull driver snatched pole from Lando Norris by just 0.077s, with F1 championship leader Oscar Piastri 0.190s behind in third in the other McLaren.

After securing the 45th pole of his F1 career, the four-time world champion said: "Around here with the low downforce it's very difficult to nail the lap. Under braking it's easy to make mistakes.

"Q3 felt good, happy with the laps and to be on pole here is fantastic. The car has been working well here the whole weekend and to be able to fight for pole I'm very happy.

"We were still lacking a tiny amount (going into qualifying), we made some final changes which allowed me to push a bit more which is exactly what you need in qualifying. For us it's a great moment.

"Historically this season the race has always been more complicated for us but we'll give it everything we have. That's all we can do and we will see what happens."

Charles Leclerc could only manage fourth ahead of Ferrari teammate Lewis Hamilton, who will start Sunday's grand prix from 10th after serving a five-place grid penalty.

The Mercedes of George Russell and Kimi Antonelli were sixth and seventh fastest as just half a second split the top eight, which was completed by Sauber's Gabriel Bortoleto.

Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso and Red Bull's Yuki Tsunoda rounded out the top-10.

Haas’s Oliver Bearman narrowly missed out on a spot in Q3 in 11th, ahead of Nico Hulkenberg’s Sauber.

Carlos Sainz outqualified Alex Albon as the Williams pair too 13th and 14th, while Esteban Ocon was 15th in the second Haas.

For the first time in his F1 career, Isack Hadjar suffered his first Q1 elimination, just a week after claiming a stunning maiden podium at Zandvoort for Racing Bulls, while Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll could only qualify 17th.

The Alpine pair were down in 18th and 19th but Franco Colapinto enjoyed a rare qualifying victory over teammate Pierre Gasly.

Liam Lawson ended up slowest of all in a scrappy qualifying, compounding a bad day for Racing Bulls.