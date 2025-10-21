Official: MotoGP icons Repsol return to the paddock in 2026

Repsol will become the official lubricant supplier for Moto2 and Moto3 in 2026

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team, 2019 Czech MotoGP
Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team, 2019 Czech MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Former Honda factory team title sponsor Repsol will return to the MotoGP paddock in 2026 in a new role as lubricant supplier in Moto2 and Moto3.

The Spanish oil giant became Honda’s factory team title partner in 1995, beginning one of motorsports’ most enduring and iconic relationships.

As Repsol Honda, the Japanese brand won four world titles with Mick Doohan, six with Marc Marquez, two with Valentino Rossi, and one apiece for Alex Criville, Nicky Hayden and Casey Stoner.

The relationship came to an end in 2024, in the wake of Marquez’s departure from HRC in 2023, with Honda now backed by Castrol at its factory team.

Repsol will take over from Liqui Moly as the sole lubricant supplier for the Moto2 and Moto3 classes, with the latter originally having a deal in place through to 2027.

Repsol branding will feature on all Moto2 and Moto3 bikes next year, as well as prominently trackside.

“Fans who already love MotoGP will know Repsol from its reputation in the sport for excellence and success, so we’re proud to see Repsol return,” Dan Rossomondo, CCO at Dorna, said.

“We know that as a lubricant supplier to Moto2 and Moto3, the riders and teams will be supplied with top-quality technology, and it is great news to see the brand take title sponsorship of a grand prix and put their name trackside.

“As MotoGP continues its trajectory of impressive growth, there is no better time to welcome Repsol as an official partner and write a new chapter together.”

It’s not clear which grand prix will be backed by Repsol in 2026.

Liqui Moly currently has a title sponsorship deal in place for the German Grand Prix.

The Repsol move comes as new owner Liberty Media looks to increase the value of MotoGP to new investors.

While this will largely focus on the premier class, this is still an encouraging step for the series.

As part of its return to the grand prix paddock, Repsol will also offer a new range of competition products, which will be put to the test on track next season.

Official: MotoGP icons Repsol return to the paddock in 2026
Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
Official: MotoGP icons Repsol return to the paddock in 2026
2m ago
Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team, 2019 Czech MotoGP
F1 News
Toto Wolff: Max Verstappen has “psychological advantage” over McLaren in F1 title race
49m ago
Max Verstappen
MotoGP News
MotoGP’s newest winner ‘couldn’t even wake up with a smile’ at times in 2025
1h ago
Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Aprilia, 2025 Australian MotoGP
F1 News
Colton Herta’s F2 move confirmed as he targets future Cadillac F1 seat
1h ago
Colton Herta
MotoGP News
Aprilia boss praises secret weapon team member for 2025 MotoGP success
1h ago
Fabiano Sterlacchini, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 San Marino MotoGP

More News

MotoGP News
“Work could have been better” in 2025, says one Ducati MotoGP rider
2h ago
Fabio Di Giannantonio, VR46 Ducati, 2025 Australian MotoGP
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton delivers most encouraging Ferrari verdict yet following US GP
3h ago
Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP News
The unique “pressure” MotoGP’s newest team faced to win its first race
3h ago
Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Aprilia, 2025 Australian MotoGP
F1 News
Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton to miss FP1 for Mexico City Grand Prix
4h ago
Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton
RR News
North West 200 announces 2026 dates and packed race schedule
4h ago
Michael Dunlop, Milwaukee Ducati, 2025 North West 200