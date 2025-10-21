Official: MotoGP icons Repsol return to the paddock in 2026

Former Honda factory team title sponsor Repsol will return to the MotoGP paddock in 2026 in a new role as lubricant supplier in Moto2 and Moto3.

The Spanish oil giant became Honda’s factory team title partner in 1995, beginning one of motorsports’ most enduring and iconic relationships.

As Repsol Honda, the Japanese brand won four world titles with Mick Doohan, six with Marc Marquez, two with Valentino Rossi, and one apiece for Alex Criville, Nicky Hayden and Casey Stoner.

The relationship came to an end in 2024, in the wake of Marquez’s departure from HRC in 2023, with Honda now backed by Castrol at its factory team.

Repsol will take over from Liqui Moly as the sole lubricant supplier for the Moto2 and Moto3 classes, with the latter originally having a deal in place through to 2027.

Repsol branding will feature on all Moto2 and Moto3 bikes next year, as well as prominently trackside.

“Fans who already love MotoGP will know Repsol from its reputation in the sport for excellence and success, so we’re proud to see Repsol return,” Dan Rossomondo, CCO at Dorna, said.

“We know that as a lubricant supplier to Moto2 and Moto3, the riders and teams will be supplied with top-quality technology, and it is great news to see the brand take title sponsorship of a grand prix and put their name trackside.

“As MotoGP continues its trajectory of impressive growth, there is no better time to welcome Repsol as an official partner and write a new chapter together.”

It’s not clear which grand prix will be backed by Repsol in 2026.

Liqui Moly currently has a title sponsorship deal in place for the German Grand Prix.

The Repsol move comes as new owner Liberty Media looks to increase the value of MotoGP to new investors.

While this will largely focus on the premier class, this is still an encouraging step for the series.

As part of its return to the grand prix paddock, Repsol will also offer a new range of competition products, which will be put to the test on track next season.

