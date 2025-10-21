Toto Wolff: Max Verstappen has “psychological advantage” over McLaren in F1 title race

Toto Wolff weighs in on the 2025 F1 title race

Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff believes Max Verstappen being the “underdog” in this year’s F1 title race gives him a “psychological advantage” over McLaren.

Verstappen stormed to his third win in four races to move within 40 points of Oscar Piastri at the top of the F1 drivers’ championship.

Since Monza, Verstappen has reduced Piastri’s lead by over 60 points, moving into unlikely title contention.

The title race remains in Piastri’s hands, as he can afford to finish second to Verstappen in every remaining race and still be champion. 

However, the momentum is clearly with Verstappen amid Red Bull’s late resurgence.

Giving his perspective on the championship battle, Wolff said: “I’ve been in a similar situation with two drivers fighting for a championship, and the threat of another one catching back in the day was Max, I believe, and then it was Sebastian [Vettel] in that hunt.

“So the underdog always has a little bit of an easier psychological advantage because of the probability.

“The odds are definitely against Max. If you look at the probability that’s very low, one DNS can change everything, and I think that affects the driving also.

“How aggressive can you actually go for an overtake? You can see with Lando today, he’s done it at the end but it was tricky at times to decide whether you keep your nose, put your nose in, or not.”

Verstappen “as good as he gets as a driver”

A fifth F1 title for Verstappen would be one of the sport’s greatest triumphs.

The Red Bull driver finished a distant ninth at the Hungarian Grand Prix back in July. 

Since then, Red Bull have transformed the RB21 with a series of upgrades.

Verstappen continues to perform at the peak of his powers, delivering excellent performances at every race weekend. 

Wolff praised Verstappen for his run of form, stating: “he’s as good as he gets as a driver”. 

“I think Max is great but I wouldn’t be able to say whether any other driver [could],” he said.

“They’ve just turned the car out, and that guy is the most competitive at the moment, and he’s scoring the big points.

“He’s as good as he gets as a driver.”

Toto Wolff: Max Verstappen has “psychological advantage” over McLaren in F1 title race
Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
Official: MotoGP icons Repsol return to the paddock in 2026
4m ago
Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team, 2019 Czech MotoGP
F1 News
Toto Wolff: Max Verstappen has “psychological advantage” over McLaren in F1 title race
51m ago
Max Verstappen
MotoGP News
MotoGP’s newest winner ‘couldn’t even wake up with a smile’ at times in 2025
1h ago
Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Aprilia, 2025 Australian MotoGP
F1 News
Colton Herta’s F2 move confirmed as he targets future Cadillac F1 seat
1h ago
Colton Herta
MotoGP News
Aprilia boss praises secret weapon team member for 2025 MotoGP success
1h ago
Fabiano Sterlacchini, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 San Marino MotoGP

More News

MotoGP News
“Work could have been better” in 2025, says one Ducati MotoGP rider
2h ago
Fabio Di Giannantonio, VR46 Ducati, 2025 Australian MotoGP
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton delivers most encouraging Ferrari verdict yet following US GP
3h ago
Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP News
The unique “pressure” MotoGP’s newest team faced to win its first race
3h ago
Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Aprilia, 2025 Australian MotoGP
F1 News
Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton to miss FP1 for Mexico City Grand Prix
4h ago
Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton
RR News
North West 200 announces 2026 dates and packed race schedule
4h ago
Michael Dunlop, Milwaukee Ducati, 2025 North West 200