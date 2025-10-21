Colton Herta’s F2 move confirmed as he targets future Cadillac F1 seat

Colton Herta’s switch from IndyCar to Formula 2 has been confirmed.

Herta will race for Hitech Grand Prix in 2026 as he looks to gain the necessary super licence points to race in F1.

He has left America’s premier racing series to compete in single-seaters.

Herta’s goal is to race in F1 - and he needs to perform in F2 to do so.

He is a Cadillac test driver, with the American brand joining the F1 grid in 2026 as the 11th team.

Cadillac has opted for experience in signing Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez as their two drivers.

However, having an American driver on the grid is one of their long-term objectives.

Speaking about the move, Herta said: “I’m incredibly excited to be joining Hitech for the 2026 FIA Formula 2 season.

“This is a big shift in my career, and I’m ready for the challenge. I’ve loved my time in IndyCar and I’m proud of everything I achieved, but the opportunity to race in F2 – to compete on the Formula 1 calendar, against some of the best young drivers in the world – was one I couldn’t pass up.

“I’ve always worked to keep the door to F1 open, and this move is part of that ultimate ambition. I know it won’t be easy – learning the car, the tyres, the tracks – but I’m approaching this with determination, focus, and a lot of motivation.

“My goal is to compete at the front, continue developing as a driver, and put myself in the best possible position for a future in Formula 1.

“Hitech has an excellent reputation and a proven track record, and I’m confident it’s the right environment for me to develop and perform. I want to thank them for believing in me and providing the platform to make this step.”

Hitech team manager Clive Hatton added: “We’re delighted to welcome Colton to the team for the 2026 Formula 2 season. He already brings a level of experience, professionalism, and talent that we’re typically used to nurturing in drivers as they progress through the junior categories.

“This is an exciting step for Colton, but also a challenging one. He’s stepping into a new racing environment that has very different formats, with high expectations, and a clear goal of progressing to F1. But his determination and commitment are impressive, and we’re delighted to help maximise his potential during the 2026 season.”

