Max Verstappen makes F1 history by breaking Lewis Hamilton record at Monza

Max Verstappen created some F1 history with his pole position at Monza.

Verstappen celebrates his history-making F1 pole
Verstappen celebrates his history-making F1 pole

Max Verstappen set the fastest lap in F1 history in claiming a surprise pole position at the Italian Grand Prix.

Verstappen snatched pole position from McLaren's Lando Norris with a stunning lap.

It marked Verstappen’s first pole since the British Grand Prix in July and also saw him surpass Sebastian Vettel’s tally of 45 poles for Red Bull.

The four-time world champion broke the track record for the quickest ever lap around Monza with a 1m18.792s, which eclipsed the 1m18.887s set by Lewis Hamilton when he raced for Mercedes in 2020.

Norris briefly held the new track record himself, only to wind up 0.077s slower than Verstappen who found further improvement on his final run of Q3.

Verstappen’s effort also marks the fastest ever lap in F1 by average speed, clocking 264.681 km/h.

“These cars are pretty decent in the high-speed, they are quite quick in a straight line. Of course the low speed is where we lose out compared to the previous generation [of cars].

“Some tracks you can do these lap records now. Honestly I didn’t even think about that when I crossed the line but it’s nice. It didn’t feel too bad. Of course the new tarmac helps around here, the kerbs opened up a little bit.

“I think the 2020 Mercedes is still quicker if you would put it on the track now.”

‘Unbelievable’ what Max Verstappen can do

Nico Rosberg praised Verstappen’s pole lap at Monza.

“We know he is one of the five greatest F1 drivers of all time. Drives like today just prove that. It’s unbelievable what he’s able to do,” the 2016 world champion told Sky Sports F1.

“I don’t think the car was worthy to be on pole position in that way but he just pulled out the magic in the last moment.

“And especially in the last moment when the pressure is the highest, that is when he delivered phenomenally perfect laps.”

Fellow pundit Jamie Chadwick added: “It’s a nightmare for us because we always don’t think he’s going to end up there but you can never count him out.

“That’s what’s so impressive, especially with how close these sessions are, everything has to be on the line, every little detail has to be perfect on that lap and that’s what he’s the best at doing – extracting it when it matters most.

“It always seems we see the full hand of the McLaren and Max knows what he needs to find and he find chunks heading into Q3.”

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

