Charles Leclerc warns repeat Monza F1 win “even more difficult than last year”

Charles Leclerc has admitted he would be “extremely surprised” if he’s able to repeat his Italian Grand Prix victory from last year.

Leclerc is set to start Sunday’s race at Monza from fourth on the grid.

The Monegasque driver was second after the first runs, within a tenth of Max Verstappen.

However, Verstappen and the two McLarens improved on their final runs, demoting Leclerc down to fourth.

Leclerc won last year’s race at Monza from fourth on the grid.

Leclerc was up to second by the end of the opening lap, overtaking Lando Norris after the McLaren duo battled through the opening sequence of corners.

McLaren had the slight edge on pace last year, but Ferrari gambled with a one-stop strategy, which paid off.

With McLaren’s far superior performance over a race distance this year, Leclerc is doubtful of a third win in front of the Tifosi at Monza.

“Last year was close to impossible I think and in the end we did a different strategy which helped us get the win,” Leclerc said.

“I think this year is even more difficult than last year and also the strategy I believe is clearer for everybody.

“It’s going to be tough or more tough to do something different.

“If we win tomorrow I will be extremely surprised but never say never. Last year, we did it so I hope we can do it tomorrow.”

Leclerc couldn’t improve in Q3

Unlike his main rivals, Charles Leclerc couldn’t improve on his final lap.

The eight-time grand prix winner felt he got the maximum out of the Ferrari after the first run in Q3, conceding it was close to “perfect”.

“I knew my lap was… I hate to say perfect and nobody ever does a perfect lap but I think it was as close as what I would want to do during a qualifying lap,” he added.

“I knew that it would be very difficult to beat that on the second timed lap which I didn’t.

“When I saw that Max went in front I knew that most of the time you do the best lap on the second lap in Q3 and you take all the risk there. I knew I had taken all the risk in the first run.

“I wanted to go for it a bit more in the second run but it didn’t work out. I have no regrets as I think that’s the place we could get in the best possible case but of course, when you see that you’re P1 once crossing the finish line, you believe in it. Reality caught us back.”