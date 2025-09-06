George Russell explains unusual Q3 tyre request that left him annoyed

George Russell explains his odd request for the final part of Italian Grand Prix qualifying.

Russell wanted to run medium tyres in Q3
Russell wanted to run medium tyres in Q3

George Russell has explained the confusion surrounding his unusual request to run medium tyres during the final part of qualifying at the Italian Grand Prix.

After topping Q1 on the medium compound, Mercedes driver Russell expressed his desire to use the same tyre during Q3, despite the red-walled softs theoretically being the quickest tyre.

Russell was left frustrated when he emerged from the Mercedes garage on soft tyres during the top-10 shootout and said over team radio: “Uh, I thought I said I wanted the mediums.”

The Briton went on to qualify sixth but will start one place higher from fifth after former teammate Lewis Hamilton’s five-place grid penalty is applied.

“We ran it in Q1 and we were the quickest. After Q2 I said I’d like to use the mediums because I felt more comfortable on it,” Russell said.

"It wasn’t the first time this season that mediums, for some cars at least, have been faster. I’m not going to stand here and say ‘if only’ - we ultimately didn’t do a good job in Q3 anyway. But a bit annoying.

“In all honesty I probably wasn’t totally clear enough. I just said after Q1 I’d like to use the mediums and I sort of re-emphasised during the middle of Q2.

“So I asked if we were sticking to plan and they said yes, but I thought the plan was mediums, they thought the plan was fitting the softs. For me I thought it was quite clear because of the performance we showed. A bit of an error on both halves.”

On his prospects for the race, Russell added: “Our race pace will probably be better than Ferrari but they’re mighty fast in the straight so we need to try and get ahead of Leclerc from the off otherwise it will be quite a long, frustrating race behind him.”

Kimi Antonelli reveals pre-qualifying ‘nerves’

Kimi Antonelli enjoyed his best qualifying since the Canadian Grand Prix in June as he took seventh just behind teammate Russell.

The 19-year-old Italian rookie has endured a torrid European leg of the season but his performance on home soil will give him a timely confidence boost, which he will hope to translate into a strong result on Sunday.

“I was happy,” Antonelli said. “There was quite a bit more on the table on the last lap. We tried something different with the tyres and just really struggled in the first two sectors, especially with the rear.

“I had a lot of moments, especially first and second chicane, which was not ideal. The last sector felt strong but obviously the time loss in the first two sectors was too big. Definitely there was more on the table but still happy with how I built the session.

“I was quite nervous going into qualifying because, let’s say, I like to make my life a bit tougher. With the mistake yesterday, we lost quite a bit of laps and then automatically you have to do a different programme for FP3 which is not ideal because you just want to prepare for quali.

“Still a lot to improve, especially on trying to build the weekend more nicely, but looking forward to tomorrow.” 

Annoyed George Russell explains unusual Q3 medium tyre request
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
Lando Norris expects “big challenge” to beat Max Verstappen at Italian GP
10m ago
Max Verstappen and Lando Norris
F1 News
Angry Isack Hadjar blasts Carlos Sainz for “playing around” in qualifying
18m ago
Hadjar was unimpressed at Sainz in qualifying
MotoGP News
Marco Bezzecchi escapes serious injury in Fermin Aldeguer MotoGP sprint tangle
23m ago
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Catalan MotoGP
WSBK News
Sam Lowes bemused by French WorldSBK Race 1 crash: “I’m not sure what happened”
24m ago
Sam Lowes, 2025 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
BSB Results
2025 British Superbikes: Donington Park - Race Results (1)
35m ago
Scott Redding, BSB, 2025, Donington Park

More News

MotoGP Feature
Pace analysis reveals extent of Pecco Bagnaia’s Catalan MotoGP sprint shocker
36m ago
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2025 Catalan MotoGP
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton buoyed by progress, ‘can’t find the words’ for Tifosi at Monza
40m ago
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
George Russell explains unusual Q3 tyre request that left him annoyed
41m ago
Russell wanted to run medium tyres in Q3
MotoGP News
Gigi Dall’Igna ‘not throwing in the towel’ on Pecco Bagnaia’s MotoGP misery
49m ago
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2025 Catalan MotoGP
MotoGP News
Starting grid for the 2025 MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix after penalties
1h ago
Alex Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 2025 Catalan MotoGP