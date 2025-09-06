Lewis Hamilton buoyed by progress, ‘can’t find the words’ for Tifosi at Monza

Lewis Hamilton was encouraged by his progress after another positive F1 qualifying session at the Italian Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton says he’s “really happy” with his progress since the F1 summer break after qualifying just a tenth off teammate Charles Leclerc at the Italian Grand Prix.

Hamilton qualified fifth at Monza, but will start the race from 10th due to his lingering five-place grid penalty for a yellow flag infringement before the Dutch Grand Prix.

Before the summer break, Hamilton had two torrid races.

He was knocked out in Q1 twice at Spa, while in Hungary, he was lapped and finished outside the points.

Hamilton was in a positive mood when reflecting on his qualifying display.

“Definitely, definitely. I am really, really happy with the progress we’ve made particularly on my side of the garage,” Hamilton said.

“It’s definitely been a lot more solid. Last week, even more so this week. We’ve been right there, within a tenth. I’ve just got to keep working on it. I am seeing progress.”

Hamilton ‘can’t find the words’

Naturally, it’s a big weekend for Ferrari with their adoring Tifosi filling the grandstands.

Lewis Hamilton admitted that racing on home soil for Ferrari has exceeded his expectations.

Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton

“It’s been amazing being here with Ferrari,” he added. “I can’t even find the words for it to be honest. The fans here are really beautiful. The energy since Wednesday.

“They’ve turned up in their thousands already with the event we had in the city in Milan. Here, when you leave the garage, when you get down to Turn 1, you see them on the left and right, you see red throughout. I don’t know what’s possible for tomorrow but I will find a way to wriggle my way through.

“You try to imagine what it will be like. You see others that have come and gone, and had the experience. I remember when Seb [Vettel] was here I watched him on the podium, receiving but it’s different when you’re in it because then your interests are aligned. As obviously when I was in another team it’s not necessarily the case. The passion and the intensity of that passion. I’ve not maybe seen that anywhere around the world. Maybe Brazil have that in football but other than that I don’t see it.”

Sky Sports F1 pundit Karun Chandhok believes Hamilton is “thriving” on the energy from the fans.

Chandhok cited how Hamilton usually elevates his game at his home race at Silverstone over the years.

“He’s a driver that thrives on that. We’ve seen that at Silverstone in the past,” he added. “He’s a bit like Nigel Mansell. He likes people power. He doesn’t feel the pressure. He’s energised by it. It sounds like that’s had the same effect here.

“He’s been driving well all weekend. Much like at Zandvoort, he’s been a match for Leclerc in terms of pace. It’s such a shame he’s carrying that penalty.”

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

