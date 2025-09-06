Angry Isack Hadjar blasts Carlos Sainz for “playing around” in qualifying

Isack Hadjar was left furious at Carlos Sainz's tactics in qualifying at Monza.

Hadjar was unimpressed at Sainz in qualifying
Hadjar was unimpressed at Sainz in qualifying

Isack Hadjar has called out Carlos Sainz for “playing around” during qualifying at the Italian Grand Prix.

A week on from qualifying fourth and claiming a stunning maiden podium at the Dutch Grand Prix, Hadjar was brought back down to earth as he suffered a disappointing first Q1 elimination of his rookie F1 season at Monza.

The Racing Bulls driver dropped out with a time only good enough for 16th on the grid, though he will actually start from the pitlane due to a power unit change.

Following his premature Q1 exit, Hadjar hit out at Williams driver Sainz for ruining his qualifying.

"We actually were really fast, the car was really good. I mean the out-lap was a mess with Carlos, he was just playing around a lot to then let me by," Hadjar explained to Sky Sports F1.

"I don't know why [we] even went out on track in the first place on new tyres to just cruise around, and I don't know what was the point and then I made a mistake on my lap, and that's it. It's my first mistake in quali in a while, so it happens.

“I was on new tyres, Carlos was on used. He was playing around, trying to make my lap difficult on my out-lap and then not really letting me by properly. I just don't know what he was doing.”

However, the 20-year-old Frenchman said he had no plans to speak with Sainz about the incident.

"He has his reasons,” Hadjar added. “He’s on his own plan, he knows what he's doing.

“But anyway, I'm starting last tomorrow, so even if I was putting it on pole I wouldn't care because I'm starting from the back.”

It compounded a miserable day for Racing Bulls, with Liam Lawson set to start 19th after setting the slowest time in qualifying. 

Carlos Sainz explains his side

Sainz, who went on to qualify 13th ahead of Williams teammate Alex Albon, argued his defence after the session.

"I didn't jump the queue, I just joined the queue from where I was joining, where I turned into joining the queue, just in case they would consider I jumped," he explained.

"I left one car by, but - as long as I have one tyre on the fast lane I'm able to go."

Angry Isack Hadjar blasts Carlos Sainz for “playing around” in qualifying
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

BSB News
Kyle Ryde satisfied with second as Scott Redding had “ a little bit extra” in Donington Race one
8m ago
Kyle Ryde, BSB, 2025, Donington Park
BSB News
Rory Skinner clung onto third at Donington Park as Danny Kent “didn’t make that easy”
38m ago
Rory Skinner, BSB, 2025, Donington Park
BSB News
Scott Redding takes Donington win after “best start”, still riding “too protective”
40m ago
Scott Redding, BSB, 2025, Donington, race one podium, Kyle Ryde, Rory Skinner
MotoGP News
Joan Mir showed “we can fight for something serious”
2h ago
Joan Mir, 2025 Catalan MotoGP
WSBK News
“Problems” at both ends for Nicolo Bulega at French WorldSBK: “We have to improve”
2h ago
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.

More News

F1 News
Lando Norris expects “big challenge” to beat Max Verstappen at Italian GP
2h ago
Max Verstappen and Lando Norris
F1 News
Angry Isack Hadjar blasts Carlos Sainz for “playing around” in qualifying
3h ago
Hadjar was unimpressed at Sainz in qualifying
MotoGP News
Marco Bezzecchi escapes serious injury in Fermin Aldeguer MotoGP sprint tangle
3h ago
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Catalan MotoGP
WSBK News
Sam Lowes bemused by French WorldSBK Race 1 crash: “I’m not sure what happened”
3h ago
Sam Lowes, 2025 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
BSB Results
2025 British Superbikes: Donington Park - Race Results (1)
3h ago
Scott Redding, BSB, 2025, Donington Park