Angry Isack Hadjar blasts Carlos Sainz for “playing around” in qualifying

Isack Hadjar has called out Carlos Sainz for “playing around” during qualifying at the Italian Grand Prix.

A week on from qualifying fourth and claiming a stunning maiden podium at the Dutch Grand Prix, Hadjar was brought back down to earth as he suffered a disappointing first Q1 elimination of his rookie F1 season at Monza.

The Racing Bulls driver dropped out with a time only good enough for 16th on the grid, though he will actually start from the pitlane due to a power unit change.

Following his premature Q1 exit, Hadjar hit out at Williams driver Sainz for ruining his qualifying.

"We actually were really fast, the car was really good. I mean the out-lap was a mess with Carlos, he was just playing around a lot to then let me by," Hadjar explained to Sky Sports F1.

"I don't know why [we] even went out on track in the first place on new tyres to just cruise around, and I don't know what was the point and then I made a mistake on my lap, and that's it. It's my first mistake in quali in a while, so it happens.

“I was on new tyres, Carlos was on used. He was playing around, trying to make my lap difficult on my out-lap and then not really letting me by properly. I just don't know what he was doing.”

However, the 20-year-old Frenchman said he had no plans to speak with Sainz about the incident.

"He has his reasons,” Hadjar added. “He’s on his own plan, he knows what he's doing.

“But anyway, I'm starting last tomorrow, so even if I was putting it on pole I wouldn't care because I'm starting from the back.”

It compounded a miserable day for Racing Bulls, with Liam Lawson set to start 19th after setting the slowest time in qualifying.

Carlos Sainz explains his side

Sainz, who went on to qualify 13th ahead of Williams teammate Alex Albon, argued his defence after the session.

"I didn't jump the queue, I just joined the queue from where I was joining, where I turned into joining the queue, just in case they would consider I jumped," he explained.

"I left one car by, but - as long as I have one tyre on the fast lane I'm able to go."