‘We’re not idiots’ - Lando Norris defends controversial McLaren swap

Lando Norris bites back at criticism of McLaren's late driver swap at Monza.

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri
Lando Norris has bullishly defended McLaren’s controversial use of team orders at the Italian Grand Prix.

McLaren ordered Piastri to concede second place to Norris after the Briton, who had held the position almost the entire race, dropped behind his teammate because of a slow pit stop caused by a wheel gun issue.

Piastri obliged after initially questioning the call and McLaren’s drivers went on to secure second and third on the podium behind Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, who claimed a dominant victory at Monza.

Norris was quick to dismiss criticism of McLaren’s driver swap as he and Piastri faced a barrage of questions on the subject in the post-race press conference. 

“We're not idiots and we have plans for different things. If there were four cars in between me and Oscar, of course he's not going to let me back past, and I don't think it's correct that he let me back past,” the Briton said.

“But in a situation where we weren't racing, in a situation where we can just be fair, then you'd expect to be fair, as a team. They don't want to be the reason to upset one driver or another through no fault of their own.

“Today was not my fault. If I came flat-out into my box and I hit all my mechanics out the way, I also don't expect to get the position back, but today was out of my control.

“In the end, I don't want to win this way through getting given positions or anything like that. And the same thing with Oscar - we don't want to lose or win like that. But we do what we think is correct as a team, no matter what you say or what your opinions are, and we stick to doing it our way.”

No regrets for Oscar Piastri

The result meant Norris has cut Piastri’s championship advantage down to 31 points with eight races remaining this season.

Piastri insisted he would not regret following the order even if he ended up losing the title by a margin of three points or less come the end of the year.

“I wouldn't regret it, no,” the Australian said. “I think today it was a fair decision. Lando was ahead the whole race and again it wasn't through any fault of his own. For me, that's fine.

“Ultimately, whoever wins the championship wants to have won it as much as they can through their own performances and things they can control. Today, that wasn't one of those things.”

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

