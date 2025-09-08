Helmut Marko credits Laurent Mekies’ “new approach” for Red Bull’s return to form

Helmut Marko believes Laurent Mekies’ “new approach to how we go racing” is behind Red Bull’s return to form at the Italian Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen stormed to his third F1 victory of the year, finishing over 19 seconds ahead of McLaren’s Lando Norris.

The RB21 was comfortably the fastest car on track at Monza as Verstappen opened up a six-second lead in the first stint of the race.

While Verstappen’s 19-second winning margin was exaggerated due to McLaren’s sub-optimal strategy to pit for the softs late on as they gambled on a possible Safety Car, it was comfortably Red Bull’s best weekend of the year.

It marked Red Bull’s first Grand Prix victory since Christian Horner’s exit in July.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to Viaplay after the race on Sunday, Marko praised Mekies’ impact as team principal.

“He brought a new approach to how we go racing, and it obviously has its effects,” Marko told Viaplay after the race.

“It’s unbelievable. I mean, 20 seconds ahead of the McLaren and dominating the race, [plus] fastest lap.

“Two races ago, Hungary, we looked really bad. And now such domination.

“Also after last year where we had one of our worst races, now we feel really optimistic and looking forward.”

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Red Bull “overjoyed” by “resurrection”

Red Bull endured one of their weakest races of Verstappen’s 2024 title-winning campaign 12 months ago.

The Dutchman finished sixth on merit at Monza last year, 37 seconds behind Charles Leclerc.

Max Verstappen

Unlike last year, Red Bull had a Monza-specific low downforce rear wing available for this year.

Verstappen also gambled on a low downforce setup despite concerns raised by Red Bull design chief Pierre Wache.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

In a separate interview with Sky Germany, Marko explained why he thinks Red Bull can compete at other circuits now, not just Monza.

“Two races ago, in Hungary, [we] was still happy if a point was achieved at all," Marko explained.

“Here we win by 20 seconds. Except for the first corner, it was sovereign. Max was in constant control and our concerns were only because of a possible Safety Car. That's why we delayed the pit stop a bit.

“You can't say anything about it when he has a 20-second lead. That's just Max now. What a resurrection, we are all overjoyed.

“When I think of last year, Monza, that was our worst race. I believe in Baku. The fast circuits should suit us more.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“Singapore is a country where we have never won. But I think we can compete at the front on most circuits under our own steam.”