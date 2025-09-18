Charles Leclerc clarifies Ferrari commitment - would he leave for F1 title shot?

Will Charles Leclerc need to leave Ferrari to taste F1 title success?

Charles Leclerc
Charles Leclerc

Charles Leclerc has reaffirmed his commitment to Ferrari, insisting that his ultimate goal remains winning a Formula 1 title with the team.

Despite being a Ferrari driver since 2019, Leclerc has just eight grand prix victories to his name.

He’s yet to mount a serious title challenge since joining them.

Ferrari started 2022 with the fastest car on the grid but struggled with in-season development.

In 2024, Ferrari narrowly missed out on the constructors’ title, finishing 14 points behind McLaren.

However, at no point in the season did Ferrari have the outright fastest car.

With either Oscar Piastri or Lando Norris set to win the title this year, it put Leclerc’s commitment to Ferrari in question.

Charles Leclerc
Charles Leclerc

With Ferrari not giving Leclerc the tools to compete with the McLaren duo or Max Verstappen, should he question his future?

Leclerc still has total belief in Ferrari ahead of the new rules in 2026.

Talking to reporters in Baku, Leclerc said: “Because I love this team very much, I think that’s the answer. I’ve always loved Ferrari and that’s where I draw my motivation from because I want to bring back Ferrari to the top, no matter how long it takes.

“I’ll do absolutely everything until I stop believing in the project, but at the moment I’m fully into it, I’m fully working on it and that’s what motivates me.”

Ferrari’s 2025 car has failed to live up to expectations.

The SF-25 hasn’t won a Grand Prix this year, meaning Ferrari are the only team inside the top four of the constructors’ championship without a victory in 2025.

“Of course that doesn’t erase the disappointment that I had at the beginning of the season when I saw that we were quite a few steps behind McLaren. But then you reset and you find your motivation in other goals, in other targets, which is now to hopefully get a win this year,” Leclerc added.

“It’s underwhelming compared to where we wanted to be, but it’s a situation we are in and as a driver I’ve got to make the best out of this situation, not only for the team but also for myself. I’m very competitive as well so the fact that we’ve got two cars is also something that pushes me to keep being at the top of my game and to keep improving.”

Leclerc blocking out the noise

Ferrari’s poor start to the season led to speculation around Frederic Vasseur’s future as team boss.

The Frenchman signed a new deal with Ferrari, keeping him with the team for a couple more seasons.

Leclerc admitted that now he’s more experienced, he can better deal with the external pressures of being at Ferrari.

“This is what I’ve been doing since I started with the team,” Leclerc added.

“Obviously 2019 was a little bit more difficult because I was young, everything was new… and there was also a lot of hype on just me… being in red for my second year in Formula 1 was just very special.

“But since then it’s important to do a step back and to not always react on emotions and on what’s being said around.

“I think it’s very important to just stay focused and on that I think we are doing a good job - but not good enough, because we must be back winning soon.”

Charles Leclerc clarifies Ferrari commitment - would he leave for F1 title shot?
Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
Fabio di Giannantonio: “We made a bet, it worked” at Misano MotoGP test
4m ago
Fabio di Giannantonio, 2025 San Marino MotoGP
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton sells stunning 15-car collection after new passion emerges
16m ago
Hamilton has sold his car collection
BSB News
Kyle Ryde on overturning BSB points deficit: “I’ve just rode really well”
27m ago
Kyle Ryde, 2025 Donington Park (2) BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
F1 News
Charles Leclerc clarifies Ferrari commitment - would he leave for F1 title shot?
38m ago
Charles Leclerc
WSBK News
Axel Bassani thinks he “found something for the next races” at Jerez WorldSBK test
1h ago
Axel Bassani, 2025 WorldSBK Jerez (September) test. Credit: Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team.

More News

F1 News
How F1 rivals reacted to Max Verstappen’s extra-curricular racing activities
1h ago
Verstappen will be back in F1 action in Baku
F1 News
Max Verstappen: Red Bull freedom “very important” after endurance racing debut
1h ago
Max Verstappen
F1 News
‘I’ve found a couple of things’ - Lewis Hamilton teases Ferrari progress
2h ago
Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP News
KTM chain fix: “I railed the kerb disgustingly - it stayed on!”
2h ago
Brad Binder, 2025 Misano MotoGP Test
F1 News
Lando Norris not shocked by backlash to McLaren team orders: ‘The world we live in’
2h ago
Lando Norris