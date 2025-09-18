Lewis Hamilton sells stunning 15-car collection after new passion emerges

Lewis Hamilton has revealed he has sold off his entire car collection because he has a new passion for art.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton made the revelation of his new interest in collecting art ahead of this weekend’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku.

It came after he was asked if he would like to buy Ferrari’s latest flagship supercar, the F80.

In response, Hamilton confirmed he has sold his collection of cars as part of a dramatic change in his personal life.

“I don't have any cars anymore,” Hamilton explained. “I don't have any cars, so I got rid of all my cars. I'm more into art nowadays.”

However, Hamilton has a special place in his heart for his favourite Ferrari - the legendary F40.

“If I was going to get a car, it would be the F40. But that's a nice piece of art,” he admitted.

Hamilton was pictured posing next to an F40 outside of Enzo Ferrari’s house during his first visit to Ferrari’s Maranello at the end of January.

At the season-opening Australian Grand Prix in March, Hamilton revealed his dream of one day designing his own Ferrari road car.

“One of the things I really want to do is I want to design a Ferrari. I want to do an F44," Hamilton said. "Baseline of an F40, with the actual stick shift. That's what I'm gonna work on for the next few years.”

What cars did Lewis Hamilton have?

It was confirmed Hamilton kept the following cars in private garages in Monaco and Los Angeles:

Pagani Zonda 760 LH

Mercedes-AMG Project One

Mercedes-AMG SLS Black Series

Mercedes-AMG GT R

Mercedes-AMG G63 6×6

Mercedes-Maybach S600

Ferrari LaFerrari

Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta

Ferrari 599 SA Aperta

1966 Shelby Cobra 42

1967 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500

McLaren P1

1995 McLaren F1

Mini Cooper

Mercedes EQC

The 15 cars have a total estimated value of £13 million.

Hamilton arrives in Baku feeling “optimistic” he can end his streak without a podium finish before the end of his debut season with Ferrari.

The 40-year-old Briton has failed to achieve a grand prix podium in his first 16 races with Ferrari but has eight rounds left to preserve his remarkable record of finishing a race in the top three in all of the 18 F1 seasons he has contested.

"A win is a bit far-fetched considering I've been sixth, seventh and eighth for most of the season,” Hamilton responded when asked about the prospect of ending his maiden season in red with either a win or podium.

“I would love to get a podium for the team at some stage, Charles has had five of them.

"I feel optimistic coming into the weekend. I feel like I've found a couple of things and now I need to work on extracting them. So I really hope that this weekend can be the start of that."