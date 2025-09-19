Lando Norris rues “costly” error which leaves him on back foot

Lando Norris admitted he made a “costly” error by crashing his McLaren in second practice at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Norris lost control of his McLaren at Turn 4 at the start of his qualifying simulation lap on soft tyres and slammed into the wall, breaking his rear suspension.

The Briton was able to crawl back to the pits but was unable to take any further part in the final half an hour of running with his car too heavily damaged.

Teammate and championship rival Oscar Piastri also brushed the wall on his way to finishing 12th fastest but came away from his incident better off than Norris.

Norris conceded he is now playing catch up heading into final practice after missing crucial high-fuel running due to his mistake.

“A costly one, especially here,” Norris said. “I was feeling good until then. I’d rather have this and push and find the limit than not push at all.

“Annoying, I would have liked to get some high-fuel laps in, especially on these tyres, a softer compound compared to last year, but it is what it is and I’ll have to make up for it.

“The track is very different to last year, it’s quicker and a softer compound, which we don’t use that often. We use it in Monaco, Imola. Certainly I’m behind on the learnings now.

“A scrappy session from my side and from Oscar’s side, he seemed to be struggling with the car a bit as well. So we’ll see what we can make up for tomorrow.”

Norris heads into this weekend’s race in Baku looking to reduce his 31-point deficit to Piastri in the championship.

Norris benefitted from a controversial McLaren team order to finish ahead of his teammate last time out at Monza.

McLaren have their first opportunity to wrap up the constructors’ championship for the second consecutive season in Baku.

Ferrari pace catches Lando Norris’s eye

With McLaren suffering a scrappy Friday, Lewis Hamilton led an impressive Ferrari 1-2 ahead of teammate Charles Leclerc in FP2.

And Ferrari’s pace was not lost on Norris, who also expects a challenge from Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

“They certainty are, they were the quickest here last year, even though Oscar won,” Norris replied when asked if Ferrari are in the battle for pole position.

“So I think Ferrari will be quick. Red Bull are going to be quick, they are never good on a Friday but then they go to sleep and wake up and are just again.

“I expect a challenge from at least three other cars tomorrow.”