Blow for Lando Norris as both McLarens crash in second Baku practice

Lando Norris suffers setback with crash in Azerbaijan Grand Prix second practice.

Lando Norris
Lando Norris

Lando Norris has suffered an early blow to his Azerbaijan Grand Prix weekend with a crash in second practice.

The Briton, who is 31 points behind McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri arriving in Baku, touched the wall at Turn 4 after losing the rear of his car while on a flying lap on soft tyres.

Norris managed to crawl back to the garage with his damaged McLaren crabbing as he headed back to the pits.

With half an hour remaining of FP2, Norris will not be able to complete any long runs.

"He carried a bit of understeer, then the car eventually did bite but the rear snaps around on him,” Sky Sports F1’s Karun Chandhok observed.

"A little bit too much speed for the level of grip he had.”

Championship Piastri also brushed the wall at Turn 15 but fared better than his teammate, having been able to limp back to the pits before being sent on his way again.

Eventful Friday for McLaren

It has been an eventful Friday in Baku for McLaren, with Norris topping the timesheets and heading a 1-2 for the British squad in FP1.

But the day has not been without drama. Piastri suffered a power unit related scare in first practice which cost him track time, before Norris’s own setback in the afternoon session.

“What an eventful day we’ve had here in Baku, with Oscar Piastri starting with an engine problem. That was fixed quite quickly,” Sky Sports F1’s pitlane reporter Ted Kravitz said.

“By contrast, I’m not sure the broken suspension at the back of Lando Norris’s car is going to be fixed before the end of the season. Never say never, the fact that it’s on stands doesn’t mean it’s impossible.

“But I can see the car being taken apart in various other ways that they would normally do between practice two and practice three.

“The effect of not having the long runs, we saw it with Kimi Antonelli at Monza, how much will it effect Lando? A more experienced driver but in with a chance of the title.” 

Blow for Lando Norris as both McLarens crash in second F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix practice
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
Brad Binder: Miguel Oliveira is “too fast not to be here”
1h ago
Miguel Oliveira, Brad Binder
F1 News
China accused of stealing brain data from athletes including Charles Leclerc
1h ago
Charles Leclerc is named in the bombshell report
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton hails key Ferrari breakthrough: “Finally working” after Baku practice
1h ago
Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez predicts his most difficult flyaway: “I’ve never finished”
1h ago
Marc Marquez, 2025 San Marino MotoGP
BSB Results
2025 British Superbikes: Assen - Practice Results
1h ago
Bradley Ray, BSB, 2025

More News

F1 News
Data reveals Lewis Hamilton’s crucial setup dilemma for Azerbaijan GP qualifying
2h ago
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
Lando Norris rues “costly” error which leaves him on back foot
3h ago
Norris hit the wall at Turn 4 after losing control of his McLaren
F1 News
Oscar Piastri: McLaren “pace is there” despite PU scare and barrier brush
3h ago
Oscar Piastri
MotoGP News
Luca Marini: “If you look back, it's unbelievable”
3h ago
Luca Marini, Misano
F1 Results
2025 F1 Azerbaijan GP - Friday Practice Results: Lewis Hamilton fastest
3h ago
Lewis Hamilton