Max Verstappen gets green light from Red Bull to contest ‘dream’ race

Max Verstappen appears to have Red Bull's backing to pursue his dream race outside of F1.

Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen

Red Bull have effectively confirmed that Max Verstappen will race at the 2026 Nurburgring 24 Hours.

Four-time world champion Verstappen used his spare weekend between the Italian and Azerbaijan grands prix to make his endurance racing debut in the four-hour ADAC ACAS Cup at the legendary Nurburgring-Nordschleife.

Verstappen drove an underpowered Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 CS to successfully earn a permit that will enable him to one day contest the iconic 24-hour race at the famous German circuit in GT3 machinery.

Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut Marko has all but confirmed that Verstappen will compete in next year’s edition of the race.

"I think it’s fantastic that someone who is still active in Formula 1 is doing this. The others who moved into endurance racing had all already left their F1 commitments behind," Marko told Austrian broadcaster ORF in Baku.

"The enthusiasm with which he’s doing it shows that for him, racing truly is everything. And the way he takes on these bureaucratic hurdles in Germany with such composure - he’s sure to prepare himself extremely well. And in the 24 Hours, he will certainly be a factor in the fight for victory."

Marko made it clear that Verstappen has Red Bull’s full support to pursue the opportunity.

"From our side, it’s confirmed, and I believe from his side as well,” Marko continued. “But let’s see what else happens. That’s the way it is with him... he’s already driven thousands of laps in the simulator.

"He’s preparing meticulously, but also with joy. And I believe for endurance racing, it’s an incredible boost when a four-time world champion puts himself on the grid. Back in our day, we would have been thrilled.”

Max Verstappen values Red Bull freedom

Speaking ahead of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Thursday, Verstappen stressed the importance of Red Bull’s backing for his extra-curricular racing activities.

“Helmut always, he’s very excited about it,” Verstappen said. “He also sees how passionate I am about it and what I’m doing for it. He has raced, of course, himself in endurance, so it’s easier to relate. For me, it’s very important to be able to do those things.

“Of course, how much I can do during an F1 season is a bit tricky, right? Also, next year, new regulations. It’s already hard enough in Formula 1, but we’ll just see how everything goes. For me, it’s impossible to say right now what will happen in five or ten years on F1’s side or GT’s side.”

Verstappen revealed his dream is to race in the Nurburgring 24 Hours.

“The atmosphere is really good, a lot of passionate endurance fans are always there anyway. And it’s kind of my hobby as well, racing in other kinds of motorsport,” he added.

“Of course, my dream is eventually to do the 24-hour race, so I knew that that licence needed to come. It was the perfect opportunity to do so.”

Max Verstappen gets green light from Red Bull to contest ‘dream’ race outside of F1
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
Brad Binder: Miguel Oliveira is “too fast not to be here”
1h ago
Miguel Oliveira, Brad Binder
F1 News
China accused of stealing brain data from athletes including Charles Leclerc
1h ago
Charles Leclerc is named in the bombshell report
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton hails key Ferrari breakthrough: “Finally working” after Baku practice
1h ago
Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez predicts his most difficult flyaway: “I’ve never finished”
1h ago
Marc Marquez, 2025 San Marino MotoGP
BSB Results
2025 British Superbikes: Assen - Practice Results
1h ago
Bradley Ray, BSB, 2025

More News

F1 News
Data reveals Lewis Hamilton’s crucial setup dilemma for Azerbaijan GP qualifying
2h ago
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
Lando Norris rues “costly” error which leaves him on back foot
2h ago
Norris hit the wall at Turn 4 after losing control of his McLaren
F1 News
Oscar Piastri: McLaren “pace is there” despite PU scare and barrier brush
3h ago
Oscar Piastri
MotoGP News
Luca Marini: “If you look back, it's unbelievable”
3h ago
Luca Marini, Misano
F1 Results
2025 F1 Azerbaijan GP - Friday Practice Results: Lewis Hamilton fastest
3h ago
Lewis Hamilton