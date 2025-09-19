Max Verstappen gets green light from Red Bull to contest ‘dream’ race

Red Bull have effectively confirmed that Max Verstappen will race at the 2026 Nurburgring 24 Hours.

Four-time world champion Verstappen used his spare weekend between the Italian and Azerbaijan grands prix to make his endurance racing debut in the four-hour ADAC ACAS Cup at the legendary Nurburgring-Nordschleife.

Verstappen drove an underpowered Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 CS to successfully earn a permit that will enable him to one day contest the iconic 24-hour race at the famous German circuit in GT3 machinery.

Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut Marko has all but confirmed that Verstappen will compete in next year’s edition of the race.

"I think it’s fantastic that someone who is still active in Formula 1 is doing this. The others who moved into endurance racing had all already left their F1 commitments behind," Marko told Austrian broadcaster ORF in Baku.

"The enthusiasm with which he’s doing it shows that for him, racing truly is everything. And the way he takes on these bureaucratic hurdles in Germany with such composure - he’s sure to prepare himself extremely well. And in the 24 Hours, he will certainly be a factor in the fight for victory."

Marko made it clear that Verstappen has Red Bull’s full support to pursue the opportunity.

"From our side, it’s confirmed, and I believe from his side as well,” Marko continued. “But let’s see what else happens. That’s the way it is with him... he’s already driven thousands of laps in the simulator.

"He’s preparing meticulously, but also with joy. And I believe for endurance racing, it’s an incredible boost when a four-time world champion puts himself on the grid. Back in our day, we would have been thrilled.”

Max Verstappen values Red Bull freedom

Speaking ahead of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Thursday, Verstappen stressed the importance of Red Bull’s backing for his extra-curricular racing activities.

“Helmut always, he’s very excited about it,” Verstappen said. “He also sees how passionate I am about it and what I’m doing for it. He has raced, of course, himself in endurance, so it’s easier to relate. For me, it’s very important to be able to do those things.

“Of course, how much I can do during an F1 season is a bit tricky, right? Also, next year, new regulations. It’s already hard enough in Formula 1, but we’ll just see how everything goes. For me, it’s impossible to say right now what will happen in five or ten years on F1’s side or GT’s side.”

Verstappen revealed his dream is to race in the Nurburgring 24 Hours.

“The atmosphere is really good, a lot of passionate endurance fans are always there anyway. And it’s kind of my hobby as well, racing in other kinds of motorsport,” he added.

“Of course, my dream is eventually to do the 24-hour race, so I knew that that licence needed to come. It was the perfect opportunity to do so.”

