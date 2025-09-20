Updated starting grid for F1 2025 Azerbaijan Grand Prix after a DSQ

Here is the starting grid for the 2025 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, which starts at 12pm UK time on Sunday.

2025 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Starting Grid
PosDriverNat.Team
1Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing
2Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing
3Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
4Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
5George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
6Yuki TsunodaJPNOracle Red Bull Racing
7Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team
8Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
9Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team
10Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP
11Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team
12Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP
13Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber
14Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team
15Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team
16Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team
17Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber
18Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team
19Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing
20Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team

Max Verstappen will start the 2025 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix on pole position. Verstappen delivered another masterclass in what was a chaotic qualifying session with six red flag stoppages.

He will share the front row with former Toro Rosso teammate Carlos Sainz, who scored Williams' best qualifying result since the 2021 Belgian Grand Prix.

Liam Lawson also impressed in qualifying, securing third on the grid for Racing Bulls. Lawson will start ahead of the Mercedes pair, Kimi Antonelli and George Russell.

Yuki Tsunoda secured his best qualifying result as a Red Bull driver in sixth, and he will start just ahead of Lando Norris in seventh.

Isack Hadjar will line up eighth, ahead of F1 world championship leader Oscar Piastri in ninth.

Charles Leclerc completes the top 10 after a disappointing Saturday for Ferrari. 

Lewis Hamilton is set to start Sunday's race from 12th on the grid after a shock Q2 exit.

Esteban Ocon was disqualified from the qualifying results for a failed rear wing deflection test. The Frenchman will now start 20th and last for Haas. 

Starting grid for F1 2025 Azerbaijan Grand Prix: How the race in Baku will begin
Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

