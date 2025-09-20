Updated starting grid for F1 2025 Azerbaijan Grand Prix after a DSQ
The starting grid for the 2025 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix
Here is the starting grid for the 2025 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, which starts at 12pm UK time on Sunday.
|2025 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Starting Grid
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|1
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|2
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|3
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|4
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|5
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|6
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|7
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|8
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|9
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|10
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|11
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|12
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|13
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|14
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|15
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|16
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|17
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|18
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|19
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|20
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
Max Verstappen will start the 2025 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix on pole position. Verstappen delivered another masterclass in what was a chaotic qualifying session with six red flag stoppages.
He will share the front row with former Toro Rosso teammate Carlos Sainz, who scored Williams' best qualifying result since the 2021 Belgian Grand Prix.
Liam Lawson also impressed in qualifying, securing third on the grid for Racing Bulls. Lawson will start ahead of the Mercedes pair, Kimi Antonelli and George Russell.
Yuki Tsunoda secured his best qualifying result as a Red Bull driver in sixth, and he will start just ahead of Lando Norris in seventh.
Isack Hadjar will line up eighth, ahead of F1 world championship leader Oscar Piastri in ninth.
Charles Leclerc completes the top 10 after a disappointing Saturday for Ferrari.
Lewis Hamilton is set to start Sunday's race from 12th on the grid after a shock Q2 exit.
Esteban Ocon was disqualified from the qualifying results for a failed rear wing deflection test. The Frenchman will now start 20th and last for Haas.