Updated starting grid for F1 2025 Azerbaijan Grand Prix after a DSQ

Here is the starting grid for the 2025 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, which starts at 12pm UK time on Sunday.

2025 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Starting Grid Pos Driver Nat. Team 1 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 2 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams Racing 3 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 4 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 5 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 6 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Oracle Red Bull Racing 7 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 8 Isack Hadjar FRA Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 9 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 10 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 11 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 12 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 13 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 14 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 15 Oliver Bearman GBR MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 16 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 17 Nico Hulkenberg GER Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 18 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 19 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams Racing 20 Esteban Ocon FRA MoneyGram Haas F1 Team

Max Verstappen will start the 2025 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix on pole position. Verstappen delivered another masterclass in what was a chaotic qualifying session with six red flag stoppages.

He will share the front row with former Toro Rosso teammate Carlos Sainz, who scored Williams' best qualifying result since the 2021 Belgian Grand Prix.

Liam Lawson also impressed in qualifying, securing third on the grid for Racing Bulls. Lawson will start ahead of the Mercedes pair, Kimi Antonelli and George Russell.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Yuki Tsunoda secured his best qualifying result as a Red Bull driver in sixth, and he will start just ahead of Lando Norris in seventh.

Isack Hadjar will line up eighth, ahead of F1 world championship leader Oscar Piastri in ninth.

Charles Leclerc completes the top 10 after a disappointing Saturday for Ferrari.

Lewis Hamilton is set to start Sunday's race from 12th on the grid after a shock Q2 exit.

Esteban Ocon was disqualified from the qualifying results for a failed rear wing deflection test. The Frenchman will now start 20th and last for Haas.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT