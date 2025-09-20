Oscar Piastri admits to critical rare error that led to qualifying crash

Oscar Piastri says he “paid the price” for trying “a little bit too hard” as he crashed out of qualifying at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Championship leader Piastri made a rare mistake as he crashed in the final part of an extraordinary qualifying in Baku before he had set a lap time, leaving him only ninth on the grid for Sunday’s race.

It was arguably the first error of Piastri’s 2025 campaign since he went off at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix.

Reflecting on his Turn 3 crash, the Australian admitted he simply pushed too hard.

“I think I just braked a little bit late,” Piastri said. “I’ve not seen any data but that’s normally what happens when you end up locking a brake, it's a bit late.

"Disappointing obviously, I felt like the car was in a good place, but a disappointing way to end.

"The first two corners were really good and then, I don't know if I tried a bit too much or [because] the rain has been around. There were some corners on the out lap that felt a bit tricky, but I don't know if that was one of them.

"Ultimately I need to go and have a look but I think just a case of trying a little bit too hard and paying the price.”

Piastri’s blushes have somewhat been spared by the fact McLaren teammate Lando Norris could only qualify two places ahead of him in seventh.

Is victory still possible for Piastri?

Piastri has all but ruled out the prospect of a fightback drive to victory in Sunday’s grand prix.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen heads a mixed-up starting grid ahead of Williams’ Carlos Sainz and Racing Bulls’ Liam Lawson.

"I think the win is ambitious but let's wait and see,” Piastri added.

"I think we can definitely make progress. The car has been quick this weekend and hopefully we can use that to make progress."