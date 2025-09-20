Carlos Sainz eyes turning shock front-row into first Williams podium

Carlos Sainz is eyeing a first podium for Williams after securing a shock second place on the grid at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

The former Ferrari driver was on course for a stunning pole position after crashes for Charles Leclerc and Oscar Piastri disrupted a chaotic final part of a drama-filled qualifying in Baku.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen snatched pole away with a late improvement but the Dutchman was the only driver who could usurp Sainz, who claimed Williams’ best qualifying result since George Russell took P2 in the rain-soaked 2021 Belgian Grand Prix.

"Very happy, We've nailed the qualifying today. Every time being on the right tyre at the right time and putting together some very strong laps,” Sainz said.

"Of course the moment that a top car put a lap together we were always going to be those four or five tenths behind, but it was only one of them, and it was Max - no surprise. For the rest, we managed to beat them. We're in P2, which is great news.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

"I've been putting good laps together this year in qualifying; it hasn't been an issue or my weakness at all. Again we proved that there is speed in this car and delivering in qualifying when it counts.

"Unfortunately, the year in races and in points is not going the way we want but as long as the speed is there, like today proves, the good races will come and I'm not worried.”

On Sunday's race, Sainz added: "I'm going to give it my all to give Williams a first podium. We'll see.”

Williams have history of finishing on the podium in Baku, with Lance Stroll claiming third place in 2017.

The team’s last podium came at the washed-out 2021 Belgian Grand Prix as Russell finished second after two laps were completed behind the Safety Car.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

No disappointment to miss out on pole

Sainz insisted he was not disappointed to miss out on pole, conceding that he knew his lap ultimately “was not going to be good enough”.

"Not really, because I knew my lap was good, but probably not good enough for pole,” the Spaniard said.

“We know that if a McLaren or a Red Bull puts a lap together, that’s three to five tenths on average. And also if the track conditions were good enough - which was the big unknown - I knew my lap was not going to be good enough.

“I think our simulation said at the time maybe only Max and Lando could beat us. So I was thinking about a P3. In the end, it was only Max… It had to be Max! But, in general, I thought as soon as I started my lap at the end, I was actually coming very quick. I was like three or four tenths up on my lap.

"In one way, I was thinking, great, because this might even confirm or achieve pole, but then I was thinking the leaders are going to be even quicker, no? And that’s exactly what happened.”

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT