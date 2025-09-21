Laurent Mekies coy on Red Bull 2026 rumours and shirks one question

Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies has refused to be drawn on the ongoing rumours surrounding his side’s driver line-up for the 2026 season.

Isack Hadjar is the clear favourite to partner Max Verstappen at Red Bull next season but Yuki Tsunoda is still fighting for his future, which remains uncertain.

German publication Auto Motor und Sport has gone as far as to claim that Hadjar replacing Tsunoda in 2026 is already a done deal.

Both Hadjar and Red Bull have downplayed such speculation, with chief Mekies insisting the senior team is in no rush to make a final decision on their line-up.

"You know, we said it. We said it again and again. We don't feel in a rush," Mekies told Sky Sports F1 before qualifying at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

"Because why would we be in a rush? No, our drivers are under contract with us. We have all the cars we are trying to give them the best possible conditions for them to make progress.

"We know Yuki needs that time and to show his progress. And we try to give him as much of the time as we can.”

Red Bull team boss Laurent Mekies

Mekies avoided a question altogether surrounding the future of Red Bull junior Arvid Lindblad.

Asked if Lindblad could be promoted to Red Bull’s sister team Racing Bulls, Mekies replied: "I don't think it's for Red Bull Racing. So no, it's a question for Helmut [Marko].”

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Tsunoda went on to produce his best qualifying of the year for Red Bull as he took sixth, two places ahead of Hadjar.

Liam Lawson, who was brutally demoted from Red Bull after two races this season, claimed a career-best third on the grid.

Decision to come ‘much later in season’

Racing Bulls boss Alan Permane said he expects a decision on the future of rookie Hadjar to come “much later in the season”.

“I think that’s a tricky one at this time of year and, fortunately, we don’t have to make that decision at this time of year. I’m very sure, and I think it’s been said, that it’ll be much later in the season,” Permane told F1.com.

“What we have to do for Isack is make sure that we, as the trackside team, deliver perfection for him, so that he’s got a car that he can perform well in, and he needs to perform well. He needs to deliver perfection as well.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“We’ve seen that when he does that, and when the car is right and suits the circuit and he puts it all together, we can have a super-strong weekend.”