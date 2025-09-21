F1 world championship points standings after 2025 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

F1 world championship points standings after 2025 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris
Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris

Oscar Piastri's lead in the F1 drivers' championship has been cut to 25 points with seven rounds to go.

2025 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP 
PosDriverNat.TeamWinsPoints
1Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team7324
2Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team5299
3Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing4255
4George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1212
5Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP0165
6Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP0121
7Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team078
8Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing070
9Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team039
10Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber037
11Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team032
12Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing031
13Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team030
14Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team030
15Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team028
16Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team020
17Yuki TsunodaJPNOracle Red Bull Racing020
18Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber018
19Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team016
20Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team00
21Jack DoohanAUSBWT Alpine F1 Team00

Piastri's first DNF of the 2025 F1 season means he's lead in the drivers' championship is now 25 points with eight rounds to go. It's been a disastrous weekend for Piastri, who crashed out in qualifying, leaving him ninth on the grid.

The Australian then jumped the start, dropping back to 20th on the opening lap. He locked up at Turn 7 and crashed out of the race.

Lando Norris could only finish seventh after a lacklustre drive from the British driver. However, the gap has been reduced again with seven races remaining.

Max Verstappen is 69 points off the lead following his fourth victory of the year. Like at Monza, Verstappen dominated the race from pole position to beat George Russell by 14 seconds.

2025 FORMULA 1 CONSTRUCTORS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
PosTeamWinsPoints
1McLaren F1 Team12623
2Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1290
3Scuderia Ferrari HP0286
4Oracle Red Bull Racing4272
5Atlassian Williams Racing0101
6Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team072
7Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team062
8Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber055
9MoneyGram Haas F1 Team044
10BWT Alpine F1 Team020

McLaren failed to clinch the 2025 F1 constructors' championship at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix after Piastri's DNF. It's inevitable that they will now take the title in Singapore in two weeks' time.

Mercedes have moved back ahead of Ferrari in the race for second in the constructors' championship. Red Bull's big points haul has moved them back into the fight with Mercedes and Ferrari.

Racing Bulls are ahead of Aston Martin after scoring 11 points at the Baku City Circuit. 

F1 world championship points standings after 2025 Azerbaijan Grand Prix
Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

BSB Results
2025 British Superbikes: Assen - Race Results (3)
6m ago
Scott Redding, BSB, 2025, Assen, podium with Kyle Ryde, Leon Haslam
F1 News
Lando Norris dismisses "missed opportunity" narrative: "I did the best I could"
8m ago
Lando Norris
F1 News
Toto Wolff reveals how close George Russell was to being benched in Baku
27m ago
Russell battled illness all weekend in Baku
F1 News
Radio call reveals Lewis Hamilton failed to follow Ferrari team order
1h ago
Lewis Hamilton finished one place ahead of Charles Leclerc
F1 News
Max Verstappen equals Lewis Hamilton milestone with crushing Azerbaijan GP F1 win
1h ago
Max Verstappen

More News

F1 News
Why Oscar Piastri won’t serve Baku F1 jump start penalty in Singapore
1h ago
Piastri
F1 News
Oscar Piastri finds “silver lining” after “simple mistakes” led to Azerbaijan GP disaster
1h ago
Oscar Piastri
F1 News
Carlos Sainz hails milestone Williams podium as “best” of his F1 career
1h ago
Sainz celebrates his first podium with Williams
F1 News
F1 world championship points standings after 2025 Azerbaijan Grand Prix
2h ago
Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris
F1 Results
F1 Azerbaijan GP - Race Results: Max Verstappen wins, Oscar Piastri crashes
2h ago
Verstappen celebrates his fourth win of 2025