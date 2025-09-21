F1 world championship points standings after 2025 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Oscar Piastri's lead in the F1 drivers' championship has been cut to 25 points with seven rounds to go.

2025 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP Pos Driver Nat. Team Wins Points 1 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 7 324 2 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 5 299 3 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 4 255 4 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1 212 5 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 0 165 6 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 0 121 7 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 0 78 8 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams Racing 0 70 9 Isack Hadjar FRA Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 0 39 10 Nico Hulkenberg GER Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 0 37 11 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 0 32 12 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams Racing 0 31 13 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 0 30 14 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 0 30 15 Esteban Ocon FRA MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 0 28 16 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 20 17 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Oracle Red Bull Racing 0 20 18 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 0 18 19 Oliver Bearman GBR MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 0 16 20 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 0 21 Jack Doohan AUS BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 0

Piastri's first DNF of the 2025 F1 season means he's lead in the drivers' championship is now 25 points with eight rounds to go. It's been a disastrous weekend for Piastri, who crashed out in qualifying, leaving him ninth on the grid.

The Australian then jumped the start, dropping back to 20th on the opening lap. He locked up at Turn 7 and crashed out of the race.

Lando Norris could only finish seventh after a lacklustre drive from the British driver. However, the gap has been reduced again with seven races remaining.

Max Verstappen is 69 points off the lead following his fourth victory of the year. Like at Monza, Verstappen dominated the race from pole position to beat George Russell by 14 seconds.

2025 FORMULA 1 CONSTRUCTORS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP Pos Team Wins Points 1 McLaren F1 Team 12 623 2 Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1 290 3 Scuderia Ferrari HP 0 286 4 Oracle Red Bull Racing 4 272 5 Atlassian Williams Racing 0 101 6 Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 0 72 7 Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 0 62 8 Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 0 55 9 MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 0 44 10 BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 20

McLaren failed to clinch the 2025 F1 constructors' championship at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix after Piastri's DNF. It's inevitable that they will now take the title in Singapore in two weeks' time.

Mercedes have moved back ahead of Ferrari in the race for second in the constructors' championship. Red Bull's big points haul has moved them back into the fight with Mercedes and Ferrari.

Racing Bulls are ahead of Aston Martin after scoring 11 points at the Baku City Circuit.

