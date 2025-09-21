2025 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Race Results: Max Verstappen wins as Oscar Piastri crashes

F1 Azerbaijan GP - Race Results: Max Verstappen wins, Oscar Piastri crashes

Full results from the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Round 17 of the 2025 F1 world championship.

Verstappen celebrates his fourth win of 2025
Verstappen celebrates his fourth win of 2025

Max Verstappen wins the 2025 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

2025 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Race Results
PosDriverNat.TeamLaps
1Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing51 laps
2George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team+14.609s
3Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing+19.199s
4Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team+21.760s
5Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team+33.290s
6Yuki TsunodaJPNOracle Red Bull Racing+33.808s
7Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team+34.227s
8Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP+36.310s
9Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP+36.774s
10Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team+38.982s
11Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber+67.606s
12Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team+68.262s
13Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing+72.870s
14Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team+77.580s
15Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team+78.707s
16Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber+80.237s
17Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team+96.392s
19Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team+ 1 lap
19Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team+ 1 lap
DNFOscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team0 laps

Verstappen goes back-to-back

Verstappen claimed another dominant victory at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix as championship leader Oscar Piastri crashed.

Piastri, who has made so few errors this season, had a nightmare start in Baku as he jumped the start before locking up and going straight on into the wall at Turn 6, compounding an uncharacteristically poor weekend for the McLaren driver.

With the McLarens out of the picture for victory, Verstappen cruised to a peerless and comfortable second consecutive win - his fourth of the 2025 season.

"This weekend has been incredible for us. Monza was already great but for us to win here is fantastic," the four-time world champion said. 

"The car was working really well on both compounds. We had clean air all the time, so you could look after your tyres, and it was pretty straightforward.

"It's never easy around here, very windy today, so the car was moving around a lot. I'm incredibly happy with this performance."

Sainz scored his first podium for Williams
Sainz scored his first podium for Williams

George Russell claimed a strong second place for Mercedes, while Carlos Sainz completed the podium for Williams, converting his superb lap for P2 on the grid into third place at the chequered flag.

Kimi Antonelli took fourth in the other Mercedes, ahead of Liam Lawson, who finished a brilliant fifth for Racing Bulls.

Yuki Tsunoda held off Lando Norris for sixth as the McLaren driver could only gain six points on a day his teammate and title rival crashed out.

Lewis Hamilton finished eighth ahead of Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc, with Isack Hadjar claiming the final point on offer for Racing Bulls in 10th. 

2025 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Race Results: Max Verstappen wins as Oscar Piastri crashes
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

BSB Results
2025 British Superbikes: Assen - Race Results (3)
7m ago
Scott Redding, BSB, 2025, Assen, podium with Kyle Ryde, Leon Haslam
F1 News
Lando Norris dismisses "missed opportunity" narrative: "I did the best I could"
9m ago
Lando Norris
F1 News
Toto Wolff reveals how close George Russell was to being benched in Baku
29m ago
Russell battled illness all weekend in Baku
F1 News
Radio call reveals Lewis Hamilton failed to follow Ferrari team order
1h ago
Lewis Hamilton finished one place ahead of Charles Leclerc
F1 News
Max Verstappen equals Lewis Hamilton milestone with crushing Azerbaijan GP F1 win
1h ago
Max Verstappen

More News

F1 News
Why Oscar Piastri won’t serve Baku F1 jump start penalty in Singapore
1h ago
Piastri
F1 News
Oscar Piastri finds “silver lining” after “simple mistakes” led to Azerbaijan GP disaster
1h ago
Oscar Piastri
F1 News
Carlos Sainz hails milestone Williams podium as “best” of his F1 career
1h ago
Sainz celebrates his first podium with Williams
F1 News
F1 world championship points standings after 2025 Azerbaijan Grand Prix
2h ago
Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris
F1 Results
F1 Azerbaijan GP - Race Results: Max Verstappen wins, Oscar Piastri crashes
2h ago
Verstappen celebrates his fourth win of 2025