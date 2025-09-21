2025 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Race Results: Max Verstappen wins as Oscar Piastri crashes

F1 Azerbaijan GP - Race Results: Max Verstappen wins, Oscar Piastri crashes
Full results from the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Round 17 of the 2025 F1 world championship.
Max Verstappen wins the 2025 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
|2025 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Race Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Laps
|1
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|51 laps
|2
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|+14.609s
|3
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|+19.199s
|4
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|+21.760s
|5
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|+33.290s
|6
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|+33.808s
|7
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|+34.227s
|8
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|+36.310s
|9
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|+36.774s
|10
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|+38.982s
|11
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|+67.606s
|12
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|+68.262s
|13
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|+72.870s
|14
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|+77.580s
|15
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|+78.707s
|16
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|+80.237s
|17
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|+96.392s
|19
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|+ 1 lap
|19
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|+ 1 lap
|DNF
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|0 laps
Verstappen goes back-to-back
Verstappen claimed another dominant victory at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix as championship leader Oscar Piastri crashed.
Piastri, who has made so few errors this season, had a nightmare start in Baku as he jumped the start before locking up and going straight on into the wall at Turn 6, compounding an uncharacteristically poor weekend for the McLaren driver.
With the McLarens out of the picture for victory, Verstappen cruised to a peerless and comfortable second consecutive win - his fourth of the 2025 season.
"This weekend has been incredible for us. Monza was already great but for us to win here is fantastic," the four-time world champion said.
"The car was working really well on both compounds. We had clean air all the time, so you could look after your tyres, and it was pretty straightforward.
"It's never easy around here, very windy today, so the car was moving around a lot. I'm incredibly happy with this performance."
George Russell claimed a strong second place for Mercedes, while Carlos Sainz completed the podium for Williams, converting his superb lap for P2 on the grid into third place at the chequered flag.
Kimi Antonelli took fourth in the other Mercedes, ahead of Liam Lawson, who finished a brilliant fifth for Racing Bulls.
Yuki Tsunoda held off Lando Norris for sixth as the McLaren driver could only gain six points on a day his teammate and title rival crashed out.
Lewis Hamilton finished eighth ahead of Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc, with Isack Hadjar claiming the final point on offer for Racing Bulls in 10th.