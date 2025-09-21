2025 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Race Results: Max Verstappen wins as Oscar Piastri crashes

Max Verstappen wins the 2025 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

2025 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Race Results Pos Driver Nat. Team Laps 1 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 51 laps 2 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team +14.609s 3 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams Racing +19.199s 4 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team +21.760s 5 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team +33.290s 6 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Oracle Red Bull Racing +33.808s 7 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team +34.227s 8 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP +36.310s 9 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP +36.774s 10 Isack Hadjar FRA Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team +38.982s 11 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber +67.606s 12 Oliver Bearman GBR MoneyGram Haas F1 Team +68.262s 13 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams Racing +72.870s 14 Esteban Ocon FRA MoneyGram Haas F1 Team +77.580s 15 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team +78.707s 16 Nico Hulkenberg GER Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber +80.237s 17 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team +96.392s 19 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team + 1 lap 19 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team + 1 lap DNF Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 0 laps

Verstappen goes back-to-back

Verstappen claimed another dominant victory at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix as championship leader Oscar Piastri crashed.

Piastri, who has made so few errors this season, had a nightmare start in Baku as he jumped the start before locking up and going straight on into the wall at Turn 6, compounding an uncharacteristically poor weekend for the McLaren driver.

With the McLarens out of the picture for victory, Verstappen cruised to a peerless and comfortable second consecutive win - his fourth of the 2025 season.

"This weekend has been incredible for us. Monza was already great but for us to win here is fantastic," the four-time world champion said.

"The car was working really well on both compounds. We had clean air all the time, so you could look after your tyres, and it was pretty straightforward.

"It's never easy around here, very windy today, so the car was moving around a lot. I'm incredibly happy with this performance."

Sainz scored his first podium for Williams

George Russell claimed a strong second place for Mercedes, while Carlos Sainz completed the podium for Williams, converting his superb lap for P2 on the grid into third place at the chequered flag.

Kimi Antonelli took fourth in the other Mercedes, ahead of Liam Lawson, who finished a brilliant fifth for Racing Bulls.

Yuki Tsunoda held off Lando Norris for sixth as the McLaren driver could only gain six points on a day his teammate and title rival crashed out.

Lewis Hamilton finished eighth ahead of Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc, with Isack Hadjar claiming the final point on offer for Racing Bulls in 10th.