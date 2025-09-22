Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc share road trip after travel nightmare

Former Ferrari teammates Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc shared a road trip home after being left stranded after the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Sainz and Leclerc were meant to catch a flight back to Nice following Sunday’s race in Baku but it was cancelled due to storms, leading the pair to resort to a spontaneous last-minute road trip in a “van”.

Leclerc revealed the amusing scenario in a video clip that has since gone viral on social media.

"So, after a difficult weekend in Baku, I thought it couldn't get any worse, but..." Leclerc said before turning the camera around to reveal Sainz at the wheel alongside him.

Sainz then explained: "We are driving a van! In the middle of Italy. We were diverted for a storm, we couldn't land in Nice, so we landed in the middle of Italy. We rented a van, and now we are on our way to Monaco.”

The Spaniard jokingly added: "A two-hour drive, and we will make it in one hour and a half.”

Contrasting weekends for Sainz and Leclerc

Sainz enjoyed a memorable weekend in Baku as he claimed his first podium for Williams with an outstanding drive to third.

The four-time grand prix winner, who lost his Ferrari seat to Lewis Hamilton before making the switch to Williams for this season, declared it as the “best podium” of his F1 career.

"I cannot describe how happy I am and how good this feels. It tastes even better than my first ever podium,” said an elated Sainz.

"We have been fighting hard all year and we proved when we had the speed, we had it all year and everything comes together and we can do some amazing things together.

"We nailed the race, not one mistake and we managed to beat a lot of cars yesterday that we wouldn't have expected to beat.”

Sainz celebrated a milestone podium in Baku

For Leclerc and Ferrari, it proved to be another underwhelming weekend to forget.

The Monegasque finished a lowly ninth behind teammate and seven-time world Hamilton, whose wait for a first Ferrari rostrum goes on.

"It's the way it is but I've got to take responsibility for qualifying," Leclerc told Sky Sports F1. "I didn't go our way yesterday because I did a mistake in Q3 and yeah this weekend happens and it's been a very strong season so far for me.

"But to this weekend I haven't been doing a great job and in qualifying I pay the price of the mistake in Q3 and in those conditions when it's tricky that's where I should be in front and taking that as an opportunity.

”I didn't do that with that this weekend. Today we pay the price of that because I was basically stuck in traffic and it was a little bit of rolling the dice which strategy would be best. You would only hope that you were on the same strategy as the guys which were faster.

"I unfortunately was on the same strategy as maybe cars that were struggling a little bit more but Liam was doing a really good job defending, had a really good straightline speed and was just impossible to overtake even though we had more pace. So that means that it's not been a great Sunday for us."