Christian Horner gets eye-watering £80m payoff after Red Bull F1 sack

Christian Horner has reportedly received an £80m payoff following his sacking from Red Bull.

The eye-watering severance package has been widely reported as Horner officially departs Red Bull after a 20-year reign at the helm.

However, there is some discrepancy in the reported fee, with BBC Sport claiming it is €60m (£52m).

Horner was relieved of his duties as Red Bull CEO and team principal 10 weeks ago, but the 51-year-old Briton has only officially left the company as of today (Monday 22nd September).

A statement from Red Bull read: "Oracle Red Bull Racing announces today that Team Principal and CEO Christian Horner will leave the team today.”

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Horner was immediately replaced by Laurent Mekies, who stepped up from Red Bull’s sister team Racing Bulls after the British Grand Prix.

"Leading Red Bull Racing has been an honour and privilege,” Horner said.

"When we started in 2005, none of us could have imagined the journey ahead - the championships, the races, the people, the memories.

“I'm incredibly proud of what we achieved as a team breaking records and reaching heights no-one would ever believe were possible and I will forever carry that with me.”

No official reasoning was given for Horner’s firing, though it is believed he lost out in an internal power struggle.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Red Bull CEO of Corporate Projects Oliver Mintzlaff added: “We would like to thank Christian for his exceptional work over the last 20 years.

“With his tireless commitment, experience, expertise and innovative thinking, he has been instrumental in establishing Red Bull Racing as one of the most successful and attractive teams in Formula 1.

“Thank you for everything, Christian, and you will forever remain an important part of our team history."

When can Christian Horner return to F1?

It is understood that the package Horner has agreed following weeks of negotiations allows him to return to F1 next year.

Horner is thought to be able to return to an F1 role as soon as the early part of the 2026 season.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Horner has already been linked with Alpine amid speculation he is looking to invest in an F1 team.

It has been rumoured that such a bid would be backed by Alpine executive advisor and de facto team boss Flavio Briatore, and former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone, both of whom are close friends of Horner.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff recently joked it would be like a “mafia reunion” should the trio partner up at Alpine.

“That would be an exciting story, I guess, and would create lots of buzz around Formula 1,” Wolff told media including Crash.net at the Dutch Grand Prix.

“I think we need that. Formula 1 has always been about the best racing with exciting drivers and great personalities.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“I feel that when you look back at the grand era of team owners and team principals – Frank Williams and Ron Dennis, Flavio, [Luca di] Montezemolo and a few others – maybe we need to work on that.

“If there was such an exciting project, these three guys coming together, all of the mafia reunited, that would give good content.”