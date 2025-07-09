Christian Horner sacked by Red Bull F1 team

Red Bull sack team principal Christian Horner with immediate effect.

Christian Horner, has been sacked with immediate effect by Red Bull.

Horner has been in charge of Red Bull since the team entered the sport in 2025, serving as team principal for two decades. 

During that time, the 51-year-old Briton has led Red Bull to six constructors' and eight drivers' world championship titles. 

"We would like to thank Christian Horner for his exceptional work over the last 20 years," said Red Bull managing director Oliver Mintzlaff in a statement issued to Crash.net.

"With his tireless commitment, experience, expertise and innovative thinking, he has been instrumental in establishing Red Bull Racing as one of the most successful and attractive teams in Formula 1.

"Thank you for everything, Christian, and you will forever remain an important part of our team history."

Red Bull's decision to sack Horner comes a year after he was embroiled in a scandal involving a female colleague. 

Horner was cleared following an internal investigation after allegations of inappropriate and controlling behaviour were made against him. 

The woman involved was suspended from her position. 

Horner was F1's longest-serving team principal 

The exit of Horner brings to an end the tenure of F1's longest-serving team boss.

He oversaw the dominant periods of Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen.

But Horner has become the latest big name to leave Red Bull, after Adrian Newey and Jonathan Wheatley.

On-track, Red Bull have lost their dominance to McLaren. They let the constructors' championship slip away last year and, this season, Verstappen is only third in the drivers' standings behind both McLaren drivers.

The future of Verstappen has been a hot topic as a result.

How Red Bull's star driver will react to Horner's departure remains to be seen.

The past 18 months have been tumultuous for Horner at Red Bull.

Amid last year's scandal surrounding the allegations against him, Jos Verstappen (the driver's father) called for Horner to be axed.

There were rumours of an internal battle between Horner's camp and the Austria-based side of the company.

But the page has now been turned at Red Bull with Horner's exit.

Laurent Mekies will step up from Racing Bulls as the new CEO.

Faced with a car that is uncompetitive compared to the McLaren, and an unclear verdict on whether Verstappen will stay, Red Bull have plenty more issues to deal with.

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

