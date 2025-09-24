Christian Horner’s F1 future takes shock twist with Haas link after Red Bull exit

Is this a realistic destination for Christian Horner?

Christian Horner
Rumours continue to swirl about Christian Horner’s F1 future following his official Red Bull departure earlier this week.

Horner’s 20-year stint with the team finally came to an end on Monday.

The Briton was ousted as Red Bull boss in July, but only left the team earlier this week.

Horner has been handed a hefty pay-off, thought to be in the region of £52 million, according to the BBC.

While Horner is a Marmite character, his track record is one among the greats in terms of team principals.

His F1 future remains a hot topic, now that he’s departed Red Bull.

Horner has continued to be linked with Alpine.

Alpine’s F1 future remains unclear, plus Horner has a close relationship with their advisor, Flavio Briatore.

The Enstone-based outfit haven’t produced a car capable of challenging for regular wins since 2012-2013, when they were Lotus.

A switch to Mercedes power next year means Alpine will likely propel themselves up the field.

Whether Horner would get the necessary power – and autonomy – he would want at Alpine is unlikely.

Haas option emerges

According to the Daily Mail, Haas is emerging as a possible option for Horner.

They report that Horner would want “equity in a team”, making Haas the likeliest choice.

Haas are currently owned by Gene Haas, who’s been reluctant to heavily invest in the team since joining the grid in 2016.

Oliver Bearman, Haas
Haas have recently joined forces with Toyota, however, the scale of that partnership is still quite minimal.

The Daily Mail noted: “He would likely want equity in a team, rather than be prone to the whims of others.

“To be his own master. Haas, the American team, are mooted by some decent sources as a possible destination.”

An even more left-field option could be switching to MotoGP.

Former Haas team principal Guenther Steiner has led a consortium that acquired KTM Tech3.

The same report adds that former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone has advised Horner that running MotoGP could be another potential avenue.

It said: “Bernie Ecclestone, 94 years old and F1’s irrepressible former impresario, has suggested to Horner in private conversations he might be well-advised to go to MotoGP, the leading motorcycling series — to run it, to be the Ecclestone of two wheels.”

