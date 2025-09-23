What are ex-Red Bull boss Christian Horner’s F1 return options?

With Christian Horner’s departure from Red Bull now official, attention has switched to when and where he could return to F1.

10 weeks after his Red Bull sacking following 20 years at the helm of the team, it was confirmed that Horner had formally left the company on Monday.

As part of his exit, Horner negotiated a multi-million pound settlement that has shortened the period of gardening leave he will have to serve, meaning he is free to return to a role within F1 before the summer of 2026.

With Horner reportedly accepting less money so that he can return to the world of F1 as soon as possible, it is clear what his main motivation is.

But where could the former Red Bull team principal end up?

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Alpine the best bet?

Released from his Red Bull contract, Horner is now free to begin negotiating with potential suitors over an F1 comeback.

The 51-year-old Briton has been heavily linked with Alpine for several months.

With Alpine entering a new era under Flavio Briatore, and taking on Mercedes power units for F1’s rules reset in 2026, the Anglo French outfit could provide Horner with an opportunity at the right time.

Alpine are currently lacking a traditional team principal figure. Executive advisor Briatore has effectively become de facto team boss since Oliver Oakes’ sudden departure after the Miami Grand Prix, while F1 veteran Steve Nielsen has been brought to manage the team’s day-to-day operations.

Perhaps there is still room for a figure like Horner to help direct the ship.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Horner and Briatore are allies

Rumours have suggested that Horner could combine forces with close friend Briatore and former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone for an ownership stake in Alpine. This would represent a level of power that was unavailable to him at Red Bull, and may appeal.

From a location perspective, Alpine would make sense for Horner, with the team’s Enstone headquarters a short drive from his country home in Oxfordshire.

Speaking at the recent Dutch Grand Prix, Briatore talked down speculation linking Horner with a move to Alpine, stating that “for the moment, he’s not in the picture of Alpine”.

But those comments were made before Horner was officially available and the picture has now changed.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Aston Martin feels unlikely

On paper, Aston Martin could be another option for Horner.

CEO Andy Cowell took over the role of team principal from Mike Krack, who transitioned to chief trackside officer, as part of a senior management reshuffle ahead of the 2025 season.

There may be a position for Horner to fill at Aston Martin, be it as a more natural team principal fit than Cowell, or a more senior capacity, though there is a risk of Aston Martin having too many chefs in the kitchen.

Another potential stumbling block could come in the form of big-money signing Adrian Newey, who left Red Bull to join the Silverstone-based outfit earlier this year.

The controversy involving the allegations about Horner is understood to have been one of the main reasons Newey wanted to leave Red Bull in the first place.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Newey is also said to have been unimpressed with comments made by Horner that seemed to downplay his impact on the team’s performance during the height of Red Bull’s recent F1 glory.

Such a scenario could make for an awkward reunion for Horner and risk alienating Newey, something Aston Martin would surely seek to avoid.

Would Lawrence Stroll want to hire Horner?

Doors closed at Ferrari and Cadillac

Horner did not refuse to rule out joining Ferrari before he was fired by Red Bull.

Asked by Crash.net's Lewis Larkam whether taking on the team principal role at Ferrari would ever appeal to him during a press conference at the Spanish Grand Prix in May, Horner responded: "My commitment 100 per cent is with Red Bull. It always has been and certainly will be for the long term.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

"There is a bunch of speculation always in this business, people coming there, people going there. People in the team know exactly what the situation is.

“My Italian is worse than Flavio's English so how on Earth would that work?”

That avenue appears closed for now, with Ferrari handing Frederic Vasseur a new “multi-year” contract to continue in the position beyond the end of this year.

The incoming Cadillac F1 team have also shut down the possibility of hiring Horner, closing another possible door.

"There have been no talks with Christian Horner. No plans to do that,” CEO Dan Towriss insisted in August. “I’d like to officially shut down that rumour.”

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Whatever Horner’s next move is, his future will certainly capture the attention of the F1 paddock in the coming months.