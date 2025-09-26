Lewis Hamilton skips Pirelli F1 test after dog Roscoe’s health scare

Lewis Hamilton will not be in action for Ferrari in the Pirelli tyre test at Mugello

Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton is expected to miss the Pirelli tyre test at Mugello on Friday.

This comes after Hamilton revealed that his dog, Roscoe, was battling ill health.

Hamilton posted a photograph of Roscoe at a veterinary clinic.

The post was captioned with the following: “It’s been a scary few hours, everyone please keep Roscoe in your thoughts and prayers.”

No further information has been given about Roscoe’s health since Hamilton’s update.

Reputable Italian journalist Rosario Giuliana has since reported Hamilton will not take part in the Pirelli 2026 tyre test later today.

Hamilton was due to drive alongside Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc at Mugello.

However, the seven-time world champion will be replaced by reserve driver, Zhou Guanyu.

Giuliana reported: “For understandable reasons, Lewis Hamilton will not take part in tomorrow’s Pirelli test, with Zhou joining Leclerc in his place.”

The latest Pirelli test will give teams another chance to try out the new rubber for next year.

The 2026 tyres are still 18 inches in diameter, but the front tyre width has been reduced from 305mm to 275mm.

The rear tyres have also changed from 405mm to 375mm.

This coincides with sweeping new technical regulations which will see significant changes to the chassis and engine rules.

Ferrari won’t be the only team present at Mugello.

Haas were in action at the Italian track on Tuesday.

Esteban Ocon and Ollie Bearman completed laps in a mule version of the 2024 F1 car.

Haas have since confirmed that Romain Grosjean will drive an F1 car for the first time since Bahrain 2020.

The Frenchman’s F1 career ended in Sakhir following his dramatic fireball crash.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff had promised Grosjean an outing in a Silver Arrow, but that hasn’t materialised in the subsequent five years.

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

