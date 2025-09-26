Lewis Hamilton shares heartbreaking Roscoe update after pulling out of Ferrari F1 test

Lewis Hamilton has revealed that his beloved pet bulldog Roscoe has caught pneumonia and is in a coma.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton posted a worrying health update about Roscoe on Wednesday night as he asked fans to “keep Roscoe in your thoughts and prayers” following a “scary few hours”.

Hamilton issued another update on Friday morning on social media.

“Please keep Roscoe in your thoughts,” Hamilton wrote in a post on Instagram that featured several photos of himself and Roscoe in a veterinary clinic.

“I want to keep you all updated. Roscoe caught pneumonia again and was struggling to breathe. He was admitted into hospital and sedated to calm him while they did checks on him and during the process his heart stopped.

“They managed to get a heartbeat back and now he’s in a coma. We don’t know whether he will wake from this. Tomorrow we’ll try to wake him up. I’m by his side and want to thank you all for your prayers and support.”

12-year-old Roscoe overcame a battle with pneumonia earlier this year.

Hamilton skips Ferrari F1 test

It was confirmed on Friday that Hamilton had pulled out of a Pirelli tire test at Mugello with Ferrari.

Hamilton was due to drive alongside Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc, but will be replaced by reserve driver, Zhou Guanyu.