Flavio Briatore shoots down ‘rubbish’ Fernando Alonso rumour

Flavio Briatore has rejected suggestions that Fernando Alonso is difficult to manage.

Two-time world champion Alonso has gained something of a reputation for being hard to manage throughout his career.

This has largely been attributed to Alonso as a result of his 2007 fallout with McLaren and later public criticism of Honda during an ill-fated second stint with the Woking squad from 2015.

But de facto Alpine team boss Briatore believes Alonso has been unfairly treated by the media in this regard.

“Sometimes people put out in the news that Fernando was difficult to manage,” Briatore told ESPN.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“But this is a lot of rubbish, really. I am completely upset whenever I hear this.

“Fernando is always a teammate. He’s always making everyone work together. The demonstration is now at Aston Martin.”

Alonso achieved both of his world championship triumphs while working under Briatore at Renault in 2005 and 2006.

Now 44, Alonso is the oldest F1 driver on the grid as he continues to push for an elusive third world title with Aston Martin.

“The car is not competitive, but he’s always there, pushing,” Briatore said of Alonso’s desire and hunger to win.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“Everyone knows what they need. He’s like a Rottweiler. He’s there all the time.

“You go in one place, and the Rottweiler bites you all the time. That’s Fernando. That’s how he wants to win.”

Fernando Alonso facing difficult decision

Alonso has admitted it would be “very hard” to retire from F1 at the end of 2026 if Aston Martin are not competitive.

The Spaniard’s contract expires at the end of next year, when sweeping new regulations are introduced.

"Let's say that if we are competitive, there is more chance that I stop. If we are not competitive, it will be very hard to give up without trying again,” Alonso said.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

"In my case, driving in the last couple of years of my career, obviously, I want to taste the success of the Aston Martin project.

"But I know that everything takes a little bit of time to glue all the pieces together.

"Aston Martin fighting for and winning the World Championship is more or less guaranteed in the future - we have everything needed to fight for a World Championship.

"Then, to execute the job and to win it, you need some external factors as well, you need a little help from your competitors, you need a little bit of luck."