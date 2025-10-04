Starting grid for F1 2025 Singapore Grand Prix after double DSQ

Here is the starting grid for the 2025 Singapore Grand Prix, which starts at 1pm UK time on Sunday.

George Russell starts from pole position after a stunning lap under the lights in Singapore.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen will join the Mercedes driver on the front row as he looks to apply further pressure on the McLaren duo.

Championship leader Oscar Piastri goes from third, ahead of Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli and McLaren teammate Lando Norris.

Lewis Hamilton starts sixth after outqualifying Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc for only the fifth time this year.

Isack Hadjar lines up from eighth for Racing Bulls, ahead of Oliver Bearman's Haas.

Fernando Alonso completes the top-10 starters for Aston Martin.

Williams pair Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz are set to start from the very back after being disqualified from qualifying for a technical infringement.

2025 F1 Singapore Grand Prix - Starting Grid Pos Driver Nat. Team 1 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 2 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 3 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 4 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 5 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 6 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 7 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 8 Isack Hadjar FRA Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 9 Oliver Bearman GBR MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 10 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 11 Nico Hulkenberg GER Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 12 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 13 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Oracle Red Bull Racing 14 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 15 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 16 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 17 Esteban Ocon FRA MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 18 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 19 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams Racing 20 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams Racing

