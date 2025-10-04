Starting grid for F1 2025 Singapore Grand Prix after double DSQ

The starting grid for the 2025 F1 Singapore Grand Prix.

Russell and Verstappen will share the front row
Russell and Verstappen will share the front row

Here is the starting grid for the 2025 Singapore Grand Prix, which starts at 1pm UK time on Sunday.

George Russell starts from pole position after a stunning lap under the lights in Singapore. 

Red Bull's Max Verstappen will join the Mercedes driver on the front row as he looks to apply further pressure on the McLaren duo. 

Championship leader Oscar Piastri goes from third, ahead of Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli and McLaren teammate Lando Norris. 

Lewis Hamilton starts sixth after outqualifying Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc for only the fifth time this year. 

Isack Hadjar lines up from eighth for Racing Bulls, ahead of Oliver Bearman's Haas.

Fernando Alonso completes the top-10 starters for Aston Martin. 

Williams pair Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz are set to start from the very back after being disqualified from qualifying for a technical infringement. 

Sunday's Singapore Grand Prix starts at 1pm UK time. 

2025 F1 Singapore Grand Prix - Starting Grid
PosDriverNat.Team
1George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
2Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing
3Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team
4Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
5Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team
6Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP
7Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP
8Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
9Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team
10Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team
11Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber
12Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
13Yuki TsunodaJPNOracle Red Bull Racing
14Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber
15Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team
16Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team
17Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team
18Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team
19Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing
20Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing
Starting grid for F1 2025 Singapore Grand Prix: How the race will begin
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

BSB Results
2025 British Superbikes: Oulton Park (Showdown) - Race Results (1)
41m ago
Josh Brookes, 2025, BSB, Showdown, Oulton Park
F1 News
Ferrari under fire for Singapore GP struggles with “afraid to fail” criticism
44m ago
The two Ferraris head out in Singapore
WSBK News
Jonathan Rea reveals post-WorldSBK career plans: “Motorcycles are my hobby”
1h ago
Jonathan Rea, 2025 Aragon WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
Starting grid for F1 2025 Singapore Grand Prix after double DSQ
1h ago
Russell and Verstappen will share the front row
F1 News
Williams F1 drivers Alex Albon, Carlos Sainz excluded from Singapore GP qualifying
1h ago
Williams

More News

F1 News
‘Red Bull always complain’ - Lando Norris claps back at Max Verstappen
1h ago
Lando Norris
F1 News
Oscar Piastri baffled by McLaren’s pace struggles in Singapore
1h ago
McLaren qualified third and fifth
F1 News
George Russell reveals reason behind ‘subdued’ reaction to Singapore GP pole
2h ago
George Russell
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton points finger at Ferrari's operational execution
2h ago
Hamilton outpaced Leclerc in qualifying
F1 News
Charles Leclerc confused by ‘snappy’ and ‘unpredictable’ Ferrari at Singapore GP
2h ago
Charles Leclerc