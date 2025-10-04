Starting grid for F1 2025 Singapore Grand Prix after double DSQ
The starting grid for the 2025 F1 Singapore Grand Prix.
Here is the starting grid for the 2025 Singapore Grand Prix, which starts at 1pm UK time on Sunday.
George Russell starts from pole position after a stunning lap under the lights in Singapore.
Red Bull's Max Verstappen will join the Mercedes driver on the front row as he looks to apply further pressure on the McLaren duo.
Championship leader Oscar Piastri goes from third, ahead of Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli and McLaren teammate Lando Norris.
Lewis Hamilton starts sixth after outqualifying Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc for only the fifth time this year.
Isack Hadjar lines up from eighth for Racing Bulls, ahead of Oliver Bearman's Haas.
Fernando Alonso completes the top-10 starters for Aston Martin.
Williams pair Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz are set to start from the very back after being disqualified from qualifying for a technical infringement.
Sunday's Singapore Grand Prix starts at 1pm UK time.
|2025 F1 Singapore Grand Prix - Starting Grid
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|1
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|2
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|3
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|4
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|5
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|6
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|7
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|8
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|9
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|10
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|11
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|12
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|13
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|14
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|15
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|16
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|17
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|18
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|19
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|20
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams Racing